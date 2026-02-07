[CEOs of Outstanding Companies in the 2025 Pre-Startup Package of the Korea Venture Business Women’s Association] Seo Young Yang CEO of Dayond

Dayond, Introduces ‘Dangple’ An AI-Powered Health Management Platform for Pets



-Streamlining canine health, care schedules, medication, checkups, and daily management into a single, seamless flow



-Aiming for ‘Family-Participatory Care’ where every household member contributes to the pet's well-being

Dayond is a startup dedicated to making daily pet care easier and more sustainable for owners. Founded in June 2025 by CEO Seo Young Yang (35), the company operates at the intersection of pet health and technology.The company’s flagship service, Dangple, is a family-participatory canine health management platform. It integrates a dog’s medical records, care schedules, medication tracking, and routine management into a unified workflow. The platform is specifically designed to encourage participation from all family members, ensuring that pet care is a shared responsibility.“A key feature of Dangple is that it lowers ‘care fatigue’ by designing essential tasks not as mere obligations, but as daily 'quests' involving a character”, explains CEO Seo Young Yang. “We are expanding the service to provide personalized care guides tailored to each individual dog by combining health data, owner-inputted information, and AI analysis.”The core competitiveness of Dangple lies in its family-centric design and sustainable usability. While existing pet apps focus primarily on recording data or providing general information, Dangple’s UX is optimized to involve all family members. Furthermore, the synergy between AI trained on veterinary expertise and intuitive UX design creates a structure that encourages consistent, long-term use.Regarding marketing strategies, Yang stated, “Dayond currently focuses on content-driven marketing. We are building trust by sharing pet health information, real-life case studies, and care tips through social media and online communities. Moving forward, we plan to strengthen collaboration with veterinarians and experts, while expanding our reach through affiliate marketing and community-based growth.”The inspiration for the startup came from Yang’s personal life. “Living with my 12-year-old dog, I realized too late that improper care can lead to chronic illness. My dog has been battling diabetes for over two years, requiring insulin injections twice a day—a routine that must continue for life. This experience taught me the necessity of a service that preemptively monitors care status and alerts owners when management goes awry. Having managed a senior pet with a chronic condition, I faced the reality that despite an abundance of information, it is difficult to find the specific guidance one needs at the right moment. This was the catalyst for starting Dangple.”Since the launch, Yang has found great fulfillment in user feedback. “I feel most rewarded when users tell me that pet care has evolved from a burden into a routine, or that their entire family has started looking after the dog’s health together. It is meaningful that Dangple is becoming a tool that connects the lives of pets and their owners.”Dayond’s team is led by Yang, who brings 10 years of experience in planning and UX/UI design, and includes full-stack developers, AI researchers, advisory veterinarians, and brand designers. These experts collaborate closely to enhance the service’s sophistication.As for future plans, Yang added, “Our goal is to grow into the leading pet service that helps owners provide consistent care in their daily lives without having to struggle alone. Ultimately, we aim to expand beyond dogs to become an integrated care platform that looks after the lives of all pet-owning families.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com