[CEOs of Outstanding Companies in the 2025 Pre-Startup Package of the Korea Venture Business Women’s Association] Do Nam Lee CEO of Donam Nanobio Lab

Donam Nanobio Lab, Redefines Sun Care with Therapeutic UV-Shielding Materials



-Flagship Innovation, Eco-friendly organic-inorganic composite nanomaterials with UV-blocking functions via vacuum deposition



-A next-generation solution featuring therapeutic properties to alleviate skin damage and prevent skin cancer

As climate change intensifies and populations age, prolonged exposure to ultraviolet radiation has become a growing public health concern. Donam Nanobio Lab, a Korea-based deep-tech startup, is responding by redefining the role of sunscreen materials—not merely as protective agents, but as platforms that support skin care and recovery.Founded in July 2025 by CEO Do Nam Lee, Donam Nanobio Lab focuses on industrializing research achievements in nanomaterials based drug-delivery. The company develops advanced UV-shielding raw materials with integrated therapy-supportive functions, spanning research and development, prototype manufacturing, and technical consulting.At the core of its technology is an eco-friendly organic–inorganic composite nanomaterial fabricated through vacuum deposition. This solvent-free process minimizes environmental impact while improving cost efficiency through simplified production and enhanced energy management.Functionally, the material goes beyond conventional sunscreens. In addition to UV blocking, it is designed to help alleviate UV-induced skin damage and may contribute to reducing long-term skin cancer risk. The material also addresses common consumer concerns by minimizing white cast and improving application texture, positioning it as a next-generation sunscreen ingredient.Donam Nanobio Lab’s competitive strength lies in its platform-based approach, which integrates UV protection with therapy-supportive functionality, streamlined manufacturing, and human-friendly nanostructural design. This strategy extends sun care beyond simple protection into broader domains of skin care and therapeutic support.“Our business model is centered on supplying raw materials rather than finished consumer products,” said Lee. “We work closely with domestic and global cosmetics OEM and ODM companies, building partnerships through direct technical demonstrations and sample evaluations.”The company is currently participating in an IR demo program hosted by the Korea Women’s Venture Association and is preparing for strategic investment rounds. The planned funding will be used to further advance the technology and establish a foundation for mass production.Lee explained that her decision to launch the company stemmed from growing concerns over rising skin cancer rates among middle-aged and older populations. By combining her long-standing research in antibacterial and anticancer drug-delivery materials with UV-blocking technology, She saw an opportunity to develop a more meaningful approach to sun protection.Looking ahead, Donam Nanobio Lab plans to expand its portfolio of functional cosmetic ingredients based on vacuum deposition technology. In the long term, the company aims to enter the medical and biomaterials sector, including therapeutic patches designed to support skin recovery after surgery.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com