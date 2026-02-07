[CEOs of Outstanding Companies in the 2025 Pre-Startup Package of the Korea Venture Business Women’s Association] Da Hye Shim, CEO of DRAW.D

DRAW.D Revolutionizes Home Spaces with Transformable Family Bookshelves and Lifestyle Furniture



Beyond traditional bookshelves, DRAW.D is developing an expandable ecosystem based on a modular structure.

A ‘one-touch’ transition system allows users to switch between front-facing and standard shelving, ensuring both convenience and high functionality.DRAW.D is a family lifestyle furniture brand dedicated to solving space management challenges for households with children. By developing furniture structures that adapt to a child’s growth and a family’s changing needs, the company has already seen significant market success. Its flagship transformable family bookshelf sold out its initial production run within 15 minutes through social media–based direct sales, generating approximately KRW 20 million in sales. The company was founded in June 2025 by CEO Da Hye Shim (35), a former space planner and advertising designer with an extensive background in spatial curation.DRAW.D’s vision extends beyond simple shelving; the company is focused on scalability through modular design. By utilizing compatible accessories such as living boxes and hanging rods, the bookshelves can be repurposed into storage units or wardrobes. This allows a single piece of furniture to continuously evolve alongside a family’s changing lifestyle.The flagship product is a transformable family bookshelf designed specifically for evolving life stages. “This product was conceived to overcome the limitations of conventional furniture, where a front-facing bookshelf is needed for young children but becomes obsolete as they grow and require standard storage,” says CEO Da Hye Shim. “We integrated the advantages of a front-facing shelf—accessibility and visual exposure for children—with the high storage capacity and space efficiency of a standard shelf into a single structure.”The shelf features a ‘one-touch’ mechanism for switching between functions, combined with shelves that can be adjusted in 0.9cm (approximately 0.35 inches) increments. This flexibility allows users—from children to adults—to modify the structure according to their needs, ensuring long-term usability. The design directly addresses the common frustrations of families who feel their living spaces becoming increasingly cramped due to frequent furniture changes and the need to replace bookshelves at every stage of a child’s development.A key differentiator for DRAW.D is its pre-established, clearly defined target audience. For over three years, CEO Shim has communicated with followers through SNS, focusing on “book-based parenting”, a Korean parenting approach that emphasizes early reading environments for children. This naturally cultivated a community of mothers with children of similar ages.Operating without any traditional advertising budget, DRAW.D has relied solely on this community-driven sales model. Following the first sale, nearly 400 potential buyers joined a waiting list within a week, validating strong market demand. To minimize inventory risk and maximize production efficiency, the company utilizes a limited-edition pre-order system—a strategy built on customer trust and demand forecasting. Moving forward, DRAW.D plans to develop additional accessories to encourage repeat purchases.“DRAW.D is unique in that we are not just selling a one-off product; we are building a modular product system that enables an ongoing, evolving relationship with customers”, says Shim.Regarding future plans, Shim stated, “Our goal for 2026 is to attract investment to expand our product lineup. Starting with our core transformable family bookshelf, we will progressively introduce additional products and accessory lines that leverage our modular structural technology.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com