[CEOs of Outstanding Companies in the 2025 Pre-Startup Package of the Korea Venture Business Women’s Association] Younsu Gim, CEO of Mibeta

Mibeta, Beyond Sleep How a Daily 'Deadline' Builds Life-Long Self-Regulation



-A 'Deadline' Matters More Than Discipline



“Every morning is a battle of 'Hurry up!' The child is slow, and the parents are exhausted.”

Over the past decade, Korean elementary students have slept less while private education and screen time have surged. As parents take over daily management, children lose the chance to choose and take responsibility. Mibeta presents 'sleep routines' as the key to breaking this cycle.Mibeta—short for 'Miracle Bedtime'—fosters self-regulation through a structured sleep routine: sleeping "at the promised time, sufficiently, and happily." CEO Younsu Gim, who taught music at university for 11 years, sees the core issue not as a child's shortcoming, but as a structural problem—a lack of a 'stopping point' in the home. Having coached 1,000 families and reached 13,000 parents since 2018, Gim offers a clear diagnosis: children don't need more discipline. They need a deadline.The heart of Mibeta's methodology is the ‘Golden Time’—not merely time before bed, but deadline-driven focus training. A set bedtime teaches boundaries. Children learn to decide what matters within a limit. They learn the value of time and the weight of choice. This is foundational training for the academic demands of middle and high school, when self-control becomes decisive.“An elementary sleep routine is not a sleep habit. It is a lifelong attitude toward time”, Gim explains. And sleep itself remains the most essential fuel for a child's physical development and brain growth.Nobel laureate James Heckman demonstrated that $1 invested in early childhood yields 7 to 10 times the return of adult investment. The key factor is not IQ, but non-cognitive skills—self-regulation and grit. Mibeta applies this theory to Korean households.The results are measurable. In 448 families after four weeks: evening conflicts down 60%, morning ease up 75%, independent preparation 80%. One child said “I love that Mom doesn't get angry anymore.”With zero paid advertising over eight years, Mibeta has built a subscriber base of 30,000 across online platforms—a user network that speaks to the results.When a child sleeps on time, parents gain their evening. Rested parents are less irritable. Children wake refreshed and start the day on their own. Parents nag less. Children get scolded less. This virtuous cycle transforms the atmosphere of the home.Routine design is not about filling a schedule. It is about emptying the unnecessary to create space for initiative. A deadline forces prioritization. That space becomes room for children to digest, discover, and grow. Within structure, autonomy begins.Selected for the 2025 Pre-Entrepreneur Package, Mibeta is digitizing its methodology. 'Routine Genie,' launching in 2026, transforms what was once possible only through 1:1 coaching into a digital platform. It visualizes a child's weekly rhythm—sleep, education, media, self-directed time.Beyond individual families, Mibeta is extending its routine design education to kindergartens, daycare centers, and corporations.“The goal is not perfect parenting”, Gim states. “It is building an environment where children can fail, redesign their routine, and try again.” Mibeta's premise is simple: a daily 'closing time' may be the most powerful tool for long-term success.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com