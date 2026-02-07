[CEOs of Outstanding Companies in the 2025 Pre-Startup Package of the Korea Venture Business Women’s Association] Yun Joo Cho CEO of Minhas

Minhas, Designing Comfort for Floor-Sitting Life with Innovative Two-Tier Cushion Chairs



-Minhas's competitiveness stems from a deep understanding of floor-sitting habits and a design-first approach to comfort



-The dual-layer structure reduces pressure on hip joints while alleviating the burden on the ankles

Minhas is a design-driven startup that develops cushion chairs specifically engineered for the comfort and stability of floor-sitting lifestyles. Targeting mothers in the childcare stage and seniors accustomed to floor-based environments, the company creates solutions to alleviate daily pain and discomfort. By focusing on joint-friendly structures and recycled materials, Minhas aims to grow into a brand that harmonizes personal comfort with environmental responsibility. The company was founded in November 2025 by CEO Yun Joo Cho."Although more Koreans are using tables and chairs lately, many still prefer sitting on the floor. They often use the sofa just to lean their backs against while they eat or watch TV on the floor", explained CEO Cho. “Such cross-legged positions can cause joint pain and apply continuous pressure to the ankles (malleolus), which may lead to bursitis.”Minhas’s flagship product, the ‘Pyun-hae-good Cushion Chair’, was developed as a direct response to these discomforts. The product is a three-piece set featuring dual-layer structure cushions and a chair, all designed with a fully detachable structure for enhanced versatility. The dual-layer structure provides a stable seating experience even in a floor-sitting posture. The detachable two cushions allow for flexible use based on the environment and the user's physical condition, while the removable covers ensure hygienic maintenance.The elevated upper cushion reduces pressure on the hip joints, while the lower cushion alleviates the burden on the ankles. Designed higher than standard products to accommodate the cushion's thickness, the chair encourages a natural, upright posture, preventing back discomfort during prolonged use. For its structural originality and practicality, the product was honored with the Intellectual Property Commissioner's Award by the Korea Women’s Invention Association.Minhas's competitiveness stems from the following four key elements.Engineered with an ergonomic dual-layer structure, the cushion reflects the ideal pelvic alignment to alleviate pressure on the lower joints by evenly dispersing body weight while sitting."Durable Support System, The upper cushion features a robust internal support structure that prevents sagging, ensuring consistent comfort over time.Eco-Friendly Value, The brand incorporates recycled materials, using fibers from waste plastics for the cushions and PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) materials for the chair components.Space Efficiency, The foldable design allows for easy storage and portability, maximizing space utilization in modern homes.Regarding future plans, Cho stated, “In line with our slogan, ‘Designing the Comfort of Floor-Sitting Life’, our goal is to become the leading specialist brand in floor-seating solutions. We plan to expand into the ‘rest and care’ sector by integrating thermal and massage functions into our products, continuing to introduce solutions tailored to various lifestyles and physical needs.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com