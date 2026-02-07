[CEOs of Outstanding Companies in the 2025 Pre-Startup Package of the Korea Venture Business Women’s Association] Ajeong Seong CEO of stART

stART, Launches ‘Kkaeal Alba’ An On-Demand Platform Revolutionizing Flexible Labor Markets



stART is the operator of Kkaeal Alba, an on-demand part-time job platform. The team is dedicated to establishing a sustainable and flexible work culture within the Korean labor market. Founded in July 2025 by 25-year-old CEO Ajeong Seong, the company bridges the gap between workforce supply and demand through technological innovation."The company name, stART, combines 'start' and 'art,' meaning the 'beginning of art'", says CEO Ajeong Seong. "It reflects our team culture, which aims to go beyond simple service development to create a truly creative and innovative process."The flagship service, Kkaeal Alba, serves as a talent pool for individuals who cannot commit to regular shifts but wish to work during their spare time. It efficiently connects these workers with business owners facing sudden workforce gaps."Previously, when a vacancy occurred, business owners had to manually post in group chats or contact current and former employees one by one to find a substitute", explains Seong. "This process was not only time-consuming but also emotionally taxing due to the repetitive cycle of requesting and being rejected. While hiring new staff is an option, many employers are burdened by the time and cost of job postings, applicant management, interviews, and training. Furthermore, deploying unverified new hires carries operational risks, such as no-shows or a lack of task proficiency."To resolve these issues, Kkaeal Alba introduced a one-click on-demand matching system. Employers simply input the required time slots, and notifications are automatically sent to part-time workers available during those specific hours. Workers can review requests that fit their schedules and choose to accept them without the pressure of unnecessary direct contact. This allows owners to secure reliable labor quickly while providing workers with a flexible environment free from the burden of fixed schedules.Kkaeal Alba's core competitive advantages include. On-Demand Talent Pool Structure: Unlike traditional platforms where a new posting is required for every vacancy, Kkaeal Alba retains former employees in a store-specific talent pool. This allows owners to re-summon workers who already have experience at their location, significantly reducing recruitment and training costs while minimizing operational risks.Simultaneous Flexibility in Work and Hiring, Employers can request labor only for the hours needed without hiring full-time staff for short-term gaps. Likewise, workers are not tied to fixed schedules and can work selectively, providing realistic flexibility for both parties.Structural Solution for Substitute Liability, In current practices, the burden of finding a substitute often falls on the worker, who may even have to pay out-of-pocket to find a replacement. Kkaeal Alba empowers workers to request shift changes through the platform, allowing others to voluntarily opt-in. This shifts the burden from the individual to a systematic process within the service."Kkaeal Alba proposes a new way of working that enables flexible employment and flexible labor simultaneously", says Seong. "We differentiate ourselves by providing a unique alternative for those who wish to work on an on-demand basis."Regarding future plans, Seong stated, "We are preparing for an official launch in June 2026. We are currently conducting beta tests for our utility app, which focuses on summoning current and former part-time workers. In the first half of this year, we plan to expand this talent network to build a more reliable infrastructure for both employers and workers."