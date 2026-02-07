[CEOs of Outstanding Companies in the 2025 Pre-Startup Package of the Korea Venture Business Women’s Association] SaRang Cho CEO of Speciai

Speciai, Launches ‘LegalMask’: An AI-Powered SaaS for Automated PII Masking in Legal Documents



Speciai is a LegalTech startup that automates the repetitive task of masking personal information through AI, allowing lawyers and legal professionals to focus on high-value tasks such as legal judgment and strategic analysis. The company was founded in March 2025 by CEO SaRang Cho (25).The concept for Speciai originated from the practical needs and critical insights shared within the legal community ‘Latchwe kr.’ Its flagship product, LegalMask, is a SaaS solution based on a proprietary search engine that automatically detects and masks personal information in litigation documents, contracts, and legal opinions.“The core feature is its precision, it accurately masks PII such as resident registration numbers, addresses, and contact details, while preserving legally essential information like precedent numbers, statutes, and case numbers”, explains CEO SaRang Cho. “A major competitive advantage is our full support for the HWP (Hangul) format, which is indispensable for legal practice in Korea.”LegalMask’s primary strength lies in its specialized design for legal workflows. Unlike general-purpose masking tools, LegalMask was designed with direct input from practicing lawyers to ensure the system recognizes information that must remain unmasked. Furthermore, it offers enterprise-level productivity by processing the HWP documents used by Korean courts and law firms at high speeds and in bulk.Regarding market strategy, Cho stated, “We are initially focusing on community-based growth through our existing legal networks. We plan to build a strong reference base using feedback from beta users, then expand into direct sales for law firms and corporate legal teams, complemented by seminars and content marketing. We are currently focusing on product advancement and market validation using government startup funding. We will also consider strategic investment rounds once our services are validated and initial revenue stabilizes.”Reflecting on her motivation for founding the company, Cho shared, “LegalTech solutions are a necessity, yet certain tasks in legal practice continue to consume excessive time and human resources. Rather than accepting this as ‘just the way it is’, I decided to found Speciai to solve these inefficiencies through technology.”Since the founding, Cho has found the feedback most rewarding. “Hearing users say their overtime hours have decreased or that the burden of potential mistakes has been lifted gives me great satisfaction. It reaffirms that we are creating tangible value beyond just technical development.”Looking ahead, Cho added, “In the short term, we aim to secure a stable customer base by meeting the legal needs of domestic startups and SMEs. In the long term, we plan to evolve into a specialized AI legal platform that supports high-level tasks such as legal advisory, compliance, and M&A, with plans to expand into global markets, starting with Japan.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com