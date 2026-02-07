[CEOs of Outstanding Companies in the 2025 Pre-Startup Package of the Korea Venture Business Women’s Association] Seunghyun Hong CEO of SLOWALKERS

SLOWALKERS, Launches ‘Kyokyoi’ An AI-Powered Platform for Art Appreciation Logs and Taste Analysis



-Helping users discover their unique art preferences and connect with artists and works by analyzing exhibition appreciation logs



-Flagship service ‘Kyokyoi’ enables users to easily archive their exhibition experiences and build a personal art profile

SLOWALKERS is an Art-Tech startup developing Kyokyoi, a service that analyzes exhibition appreciation logs to help users discover their artistic tastes and bridge the gap between audiences, artists, and artworks. Unlike platforms focused on mere information delivery or transactions, SLOWALKERS prioritizes the experience of ‘recording, analyzing, and connecting.’ The company was founded in June 2025 by CEO Seunghyun Hong, who brings over 10 years of experience as a visual and product designer and Project Manager (PM).The company’s flagship item, Kyokyoi, is an AI-powered exhibition appreciation service. It is designed to make recording exhibition experiences effortless, allowing these logs to accumulate into a comprehensive discovery of an individual's artistic preferences.“Kyokyoi started from the common experience of enjoying an exhibition but failing to remember exactly why it resonated as time passed”, says CEO Seunghyun Hong. “Many people attend exhibitions frequently, yet they often move on without realizing what kind of art truly speaks to them. We believe that if one cannot discover their specific tastes, the art experience becomes ephemeral, making it difficult to transition from simple viewing to active collecting or sustained consumption.”Motivated by this insight, Hong launched Kyokyoi to create an environment where users can deepen their connection with art through reflective recording.The currently available ‘NOW Log’ feature allows for short impressions of under 100 characters. It is designed for immediate, burden-free capture right after viewing, featuring sensory keyword selection and voice-to-text conversion. These logs are compiled in timeline and calendar formats, while accumulated impressions are transformed into a ‘Poster Collection’ or digital ‘Record Cards’, turning intangible experiences into meaningful assets.The app also fosters a community where users can share their reflections and explore others' logs, facilitating the discovery of new perspectives among those with similar tastes. Additionally, the ‘Exhibition Now feed provides regional exhibition information at a glance, allowing users to save and track upcoming shows. Kyokyoi aims to ensure that art appreciation is not a one-time event but a continuous journey of self-discovery. The company is currently developing ’DEEP Log‘—an AI-driven reflective recording tool—and an Art Taste Report based on accumulated data, with a sequential rollout planned for the first half of the year.Kyokyoi’s core competitiveness lies in its ability to accumulate unstructured art experiences into structured data and return that value to the user through enhanced experiences.Regarding future plans, Hong stated, “In the short term, we will advance our AI features to make recording deeper and easier, and finalize our data-driven Art Taste Reports. We also plan to expand community features to encourage natural sharing between users and further refine our Poster Collection system to provide a greater sense of achievement as records grow.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com