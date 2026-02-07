[CEOs of Outstanding Companies in the 2025 Pre-Startup Package of the Korea Venture Business Women’s Association] Hanul Sky Hong CEO of Arachne

Arachne, Launches ‘munzi’ A Social Closet-Based Fashion Commerce Platform Powered by Data Ontology
-Users digitize their personal closets and share data with friends and community members
-Members can showcase outfits, discover closets, recommend stylings, and engage in secure P2P transactions
The flagship product, munzi, is a trust-based commerce platform centered on a social closet community. Users digitize their physical wardrobes and register them on the app, sharing closet data with friends and members. Within this ecosystem, members can upload items and outfits, browse others' closets, recommend styling combinations, and engage in direct peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions.
“You can think of it as a hybrid between a closet-based Instagram and a trust-driven P2P marketplace”, says CEO Hanul Sky Hong. “The core is our ‘Tagging’ system, where friends recommend styles. We believe a friend who knows your taste better than an AI can provide recommendations that lead to high-conviction purchasing decisions. We reward these curators with ‘Curation Points’ upon a successful sale to encourage active community participation. The resulting closet data and recommendation logs serve as high-quality data defining a user's style and identity, forming the foundation for our hyper-personalized recommendation algorithms. Furthermore, we implement blockchain technology to transparently record transaction history and ownership, ensuring a secure, fraud-free environment for P2P second-hand trading.”
Arachne’s competitive advantage lies in its ‘Depth of Interpretation.’ Hong explains, “Most fashion AIs analyze basic 2D or 3D data such as category, color, and price. In contrast, Arachne utilizes our patent-pending ‘5D Fashion Ontology’ technology to analyze the physical, aesthetic, contextual, temporal, and symbolic characteristics of a garment. This allows us to move beyond simple suggestions like ‘a black jacket’ to semantic recommendations such as, This Gothic-mood jacket matches 80% of your dark-wear preference and layers perfectly with the trousers you currently own.”
Secondly, unlike typical digital closets or commerce platforms, Arachne boasts a vertical pipeline structure that integrates social interaction, commerce, and data. By organically linking fragmented data—such as transaction history, styling usage, and community reactions—the platform can track the entire lifecycle of a style through a single graph. This data then feeds back into the Fashion Ontology, creating a virtuous cycle of refinement. After stabilizing the community and algorithm, the company plans to expand into B2B products such as hyper-personalized target marketing and niche trend analysis, ultimately aiming to position itself as the ‘Spotify of Fashion.’
Alongside CEO Hong, the company is co-led by Vice President (COO) Ethan Han, a Business Administration graduate from Inha University with extensive entrepreneurial experience in video production, global advertising, and hobby platforms.
Regarding future plans, Hong stated, “In the short term, we aim to successfully complete the launch of 'munzi' and build a core community of 10,000 users across key hubs in Seoul. In the mid-to-long term, we plan to open our 5D Fashion Ontology API to allow brands, creators, and commerce platforms to utilize our ‘Style Graph’ for their own insights and recommendations.”
Date of Establishment: July 2025
Core Business: Operation of munzi, a social closet community-based fashion commerce platform
Key Achievements: Selected for the 4th KAIST Startup Institute Investment Promotion Program (March 2025), Selected for the 2025 Pre-Entrepreneur Package (June 2025), Designated as a resident company of the KAIST Startup Support Center (July 2025), Winner at the Eco-Startup Awards (September 2025), Creativity Award at the Seoul Women’s Startup Idea Contest (September 2025), 3rd Place at the KITTEE Startup Pitch Competition (November 2025)
