[CEOs of Outstanding Companies in the 2025 Pre-Startup Package of the Korea Venture Business Women’s Association] Gawon Kwon CEO of EduSync

EduSync has evolved into a comprehensive operations platform that manages the entirety of learning spaces. By synchronizing interactive whiteboards (IWBs), teacher web interfaces, and student tablets, the platform integrates digital handwriting, resource sharing, attendance tracking, lesson delivery, and facility management. It has transitioned beyond a simple educational app to become a robust smart campus operating system. Founded in June 2025 by 24-year-old CEO Gawon Kwon, EduSync is redefining the digital classroom experience.“As teaching environments and curricula diversify, hardware has advanced rapidly. However, while teachers are eager to adopt EdTech to improve lesson quality, software that actually fits the school environment and classroom workflow is extremely scarce”, says CEO Gawon Kwon. “Consequently, high-budget digital classrooms often revert to traditional teaching methods, failing to deliver value commensurate with the investment.”The company’s flagship product, KlassBoard, addresses this gap. It provides seamless handwriting and mirroring synchronization across IWBs, tablets, and web browsers, supporting both individual and group-based learning activities. The administrative web interface allows for integrated management of student and teacher accounts and provides detailed analytics on device usage and classroom engagement.EduSync’s competitive edge is defined by three key factors. Pedagogy-First Design, Unlike hardware-centric solutions, KlassBoard is built on the actual behavioral patterns of teachers and students, ensuring immediate usability.Multi-Device Connectivity, The platform synchronizes IWBs, web interfaces, and tablets, allowing the entire school day to be recorded and shared without technical disruptions.Scalability, Originally designed for the public education market (B2G), the platform has expanded into the B2B sector, including private academies, corporate training, and vocational centers. Its ability to integrate space, schedules, materials, and data differentiates it from standalone whiteboard apps or device-dependent smart classrooms.EduSync is currently executing a three-pronged market expansion strategy. B2G (Public Sector), Preparing for listing on the Korea On-line E-procurement System (G2B) and establishing a diffusion model through pilot programs in regional offices of education and schools.B2B (Private Sector), Rapidly expanding into tablet-based private academies, vocational training centers, and corporate education. The company is also pursuing bundle deals with IWB manufacturers and tablet distributors. Furthermore, it is collaborating with content providers to integrate API-based lesson materials and AI-driven learning recommendations.Global Partnering, Targeting Malaysia, Singapore, and Central Asia. As a device-agnostic SaaS, KlassBoard allows for complementary collaboration with local IT distributors and hardware manufacturers overseas.Regarding future plans, Kwon stated, “Our mid-term goals focus on domestic market penetration, global expansion, and the utilization of AI-driven learning data. In 2026, we will focus on public education and vocational centers, and by 2027, we aim to lead the private market, including academies and lifelong learning institutions.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com