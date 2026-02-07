[CEOs of Outstanding Companies in the 2025 Pre-Startup Package of the Korea Venture Business Women’s Association] Hye Jung Park CEO of Asthmom

Asthmom, Revolutionizing Asthma Care with Specialized Medical Devices and Personalized Management Platforms



Asthmom is a specialized healthcare company developing medical devices and disease management platforms specifically tailored for asthma patients. The company was founded in June 2025 by CEO Hye Jung Park (42), who serves as an Associate Professor of Pulmonology at Gangnam Severance Hospital.The company’s flagship products include a medical device to assist in asthma self-management and a dedicated mobile platform. Asthmom’s competitive edge is built on two pillars: first, its medical device is capable of multi-faceted evaluations of respiratory status—a critical factor in assessing asthma status—and second, it offers Korea’s the only mobile disease management platform exclusively dedicated to asthma. Asthmom has already been selected for two national research projects and plans to continue its participation in government-funded R&D initiatives.Regarding her motivation for founding the company, Dr. Park shared, “To provide specialized research and treatment for asthma, I obtained dual board certifications in both Pulmonology and Allergy/Clinical Immunology. I noticed a lack of practical medical devices and mobile platforms that patients could use in their daily lives, which inspired me to develop and bring these solutions to market myself.” The initial startup capital was funded through the CEO’s personal investment.Since the founding, Dr. Park noted her fulfillment, stating, “I am deeply pleased to be able to provide practical, real-world assistance to the asthma patients who visit my clinic.”The leadership team at Asthmom brings together top-tier clinical and technical expertise. Alongside CEO Dr. Hye Jung Park, the team includes CTO Taeyoon Lee (Professor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Yonsei University), Development Team Leader Heejae Han (Ph.D. in Medical Devices from Yonsei University), and Management Team Leader Aeri Choi (Nursing background).Regarding future plans, Dr. Park stated, “Our goal is to evolve and expand our range of medical devices and mobile platforms to support the self-management of patients suffering from various respiratory conditions.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com