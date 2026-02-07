[CEOs of Outstanding Companies in the 2025 Pre-Startup Package of the Korea Venture Business Women’s Association] Yeeun Lee CEO of OCHO

OCHO, Launches ‘Sesaame’ An AI-Driven CRM Automation Solution for the Influencer Marketing Era



-Automating the entire influencer marketing lifecycle, from discovery and contact to contracting, content management, and performance analytics



-Reducing operational overhead by automating communication workflows, from initial collaboration proposals to progress tracking

OCHO is the developer of Sesaame, a CRM-based solution that automates the end-to-end process of influencer marketing—including discovery, outreach, contracting, content management, and performance analysis. The name ‘sesaame’ symbolizes the platform's ability to help brands find the perfect match among countless influencers—much like myriad sesame seeds—and foster sustainable relationships with them. The company was founded in May 2025 by CEO Yeeun Lee (29).“I double-majored in Korean Language & Literature and Venture Management at Seoul National University, and this is my second startup”, says CEO Yeeun Lee. “I have always been deeply interested in commerce and marketing, particularly in the structural ways brands are communicated to and chosen by consumers.”The flagship product, Sesaame, is an AI-powered CRM automation solution designed to bridge the gap between brands and influencers. It enables a seamless workflow by integrating discovery, communication, campaign management, and performance analytics into a single stream.“We are seeing a rapid emergence of diverse creators and influencers, and an equally fast-growing demand from brands to leverage their trust and storytelling”, explains Lee. “In the global market, ‘Influencer Seeding’—marketing through vast networks of nano and micro-influencers—has become a dominant trend. Yet, despite this shift, the industry still relies heavily on manual labor, Excel sheets, and DMs. I wanted to solve this inefficiency structurally.”Sesaame specifically identifies influencers with the highest compatibility with a brand and automates the communication workflow, significantly reducing the operational burden of managing collaborations. Following a campaign, the platform tracks content status and ROI for each influencer, empowering brands to make data-driven decisions for future campaigns.Lee believes that because influencers are individuals, the success of marketing depends on how relationships are built and sustained, rather than treated as one-off transactions. This human-centric insight is why OCHO chose a CRM (Customer Relationship Management) framework.“Many brands and agencies still manage influencers manually via Excel, with interns handling outreach and follow-ups through individual emails or DMs”, Lee noted. “This approach becomes unmanageable as campaign volume grows, and the context of previous interactions is easily lost.”OCHO’s strength lies in its ability to manage the ‘post-discovery’ phase By automating communication while ensuring that interaction history is archived, Sesaame allows brands to build long-term influencer assets. The ultimate goal is to create a high-performance influencer management cycle where data accumulates to drive better results over time.Regarding future plans, Lee stated, “If influencer marketing is supported by the right systems, it can become as predictable and measurable as performance marketing. Once data is accumulated on which influencers truly contribute to a brand’s growth, this field will no longer rely on mere intuition or guesswork.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com