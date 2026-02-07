[CEOs of Outstanding Companies in the 2025 Pre-Startup Package of the Korea Venture Business Women’s Association] Yeryeong Kwon CEO of zeroden

zeroden, Redefining Healthy Indulgence with Sugar-Free and Low-Carb Food Innovations



zeroden is a premium food brand born from the pursuit of maintaining the joy of eating while strictly limiting the use of sugar and wheat flour. The company was founded in June 2025 by CEO Yeryeong Kwon (30).“Coming from a design background, I approached the food industry from a consumer's perspective rather than that of a traditional pastry chef”, says CEO Yeryeong Kwon. “When I first started baking in 2020, I was struck by the overwhelming proportion of sugar and flour required in most recipes. This led me to explore baking methods that excluded these ingredients from the very beginning. What started as a personal lifestyle choice evolved into a business mission when I realized that many people were unaware that such healthy alternatives even existed. zeroden aims to expand the range of safe, enjoyable options for consumers without compromising on taste.”The products developed by zeroden go beyond simple substitution. The brand focuses on creating nutritionally enriched foods by increasing protein and dietary fiber content.“The starting point was deeply personal”, Kwon shares. “My mother has been on diabetes medication for 15 years. While I initially began low-sugar, low-carb baking for weight management, I soon realized that this diet is a necessity for those with diabetes. I recognized that the middle-aged and senior populations, despite knowing the need to reduce sugar and carbs, often lack specific information or accessible food options.”The frequent feedback from her mother—'I never knew such products existed'—solidified Kwon’s conviction that there was a vital market for these foods. Today, zeroden is growing into a brand that creates accessible options for everyone, not just those with specific dietary restrictions.zeroden’s competitive edge lies in its uncompromising standards for product quality. By eliminating refined carbohydrates such as sugar, wheat flour, and rice flour, the brand has mastered the art of maintaining texture and flavor. Through extensive trial and error, the company has accumulated proprietary expertise in managing the textural changes caused by sugar substitutes and achieving the perfect bake without traditional flour. Notably, during the development phase, the team utilized Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) to internally observe blood sugar fluctuations before and after consumption, allowing them to fine-tune recipes for maximum safety and efficacy.Regarding future plans, Kwon stated, “In the short term, we will focus on establishing our online store and stabilizing our production and operational structures. While we began with cakes, we intend to expand our repertoire into a broader range of foods that balance taste and nutrition. Our goal is not just to increase the number of products, but to grow into a lifestyle brand that proposes a healthy way of eating. Ultimately, we aim to expand internationally as a leading K-dessert-based low-sugar brand that resonates with global consumers.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com