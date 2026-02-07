[CEOs of Outstanding Companies in the 2025 Pre-Startup Package of the Korea Venture Business Women’s Association] Youngrim Lee CEO of Jiinficial

Jiinficial, A Marketplace Where ‘Personal Experience’ Becomes Valuable Content



-A barrier-free marketplace platform where anyone can monetize their unique experiences



-Ideal for professional side hustles, enabling revenue generation solely through text and conversation

Jiinficial is a lifestyle marketplace platform that empowers anyone to transform their personal experiences into sellable content, even without formal professional titles. The company was founded in June 2025 by CEO Youngrim Lee (37).The Jiinficial ecosystem operates through a three-step engagement model: 1) A 10-minute free introductory chat based on interests, 2) Community activities with like-minded individuals, and 3) Premium 1:1 paid consultations to receive in-depth advice from verified mentors. This structured approach allows users to purchase tailored ‘experiences’ that meet their specific needs.The core competitive advantage of Jiinficial is its lack of entry barriers. Unlike video-centric platforms like YouTube that require complex editing skills, Jiinficial enables users to generate income through writing and conversation alone, making it an ideal platform for professionals seeking side hustles. Users are recognized for the value of their practical experience and the insights they provide to others, regardless of whether they hold official certifications.Having completed its launch on major app stores, Jiinficial has activated a robust Go-To-Market (GTM) strategy. The company is increasing user acquisition through targeted Instagram advertising while implementing Search Engine Optimization (SEO) to ensure that user stories on Jiinficial appear at the top of search results.With product development complete, Jiinficial is now aiming for a seed-stage investment round in 2026 to fuel marketing expansion and secure a larger market share.Regarding the inspiration for her startup, CEO Youngrim Lee shared, “A single piece of advice from an acquaintance became the catalyst for a 'quantum jump' in my career. While the younger generation craves authentic advice, they often lack the necessary social networks. I wanted to connect the 'human experience'—something neither AI nor generic lectures can replace.” The initial funding was secured through the 2025 Pre-Entrepreneur Package.Reflecting on her journey, Lee stated, “I felt a great sense of accomplishment when I received feedback during IR sessions that my business model perfectly aligns with current market trends. Having confirmed the market's needs, my focus for 2026 is to convert this potential into substantial revenue.”Jiinficial is led by CEO Lee and CTO Sangjun Kim, a veteran infrastructure engineer with over 10 years of experience. CTO Kim oversees all technical development while playing a pivotal role in strategic planning and product conceptualization.Regarding future plans, Lee added, “I aim to establish Jiinficial as the most accessible platform for professionals to monetize their experiences. Based on our rapid development capabilities, our goal for 2026 is to finalize Product-Market Fit (PMF) validation and secure a strong revenue stream.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com