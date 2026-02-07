[CEOs of Outstanding Companies in the 2025 Pre-Startup Package of the Korea Venture Business Women’s Association] Hana Kim CEO of Kindie

Kindie, Introduces ‘Duurian’ Building Trust-Based Human Connections through Hyper-Personalized AI



-Flagship service ‘Duurian’ bridges the gap between online matching and real-world offline encounters



-AI Manager ‘Duuri’ understands users’ personality and values to recreate the authentic experience of being introduced by a trusted mutual friend

Kindie is an innovative tech startup specializing in conversational AI and personalized recommendation systems. Leveraging years of R&D experience, the company operates Duurian, an AI-driven hyper-personalized matching service. Founded in June 2025 by CEO Hana Kim (28), a graduate of Yonsei University with a Master’s in Computer Science, Kindie aims to revolutionize social networking through technology.Duurian differentiates itself from conventional dating apps by designing an end-to-end experience that leads directly to offline encounters. While existing services focus on volume—displaying numerous profiles to induce chat interactions—Duurian focuses on replicating the real-world experience of being introduced to someone by a close friend who truly knows your taste.“Once a match is confirmed and a meeting is finalized, Duurian coordinates an offline meeting at a verified café at a designated time”, explains CEO Hana Kim.“By charging users only when a real-world meeting is secured, we have structurally minimized issues prevalent in traditional dating services, such as fake profiles, ghosting, and romance scams. Duurian is less about online interaction and more about creating meaningful physical connections.”Kim describes Duurian as a ‘Thoughtful matchmaker’ that alleviates the decision fatigue and anxiety users often face. The service minimizes the stress of coordinating schedules and choosing venues, allowing users to focus entirely on the first meeting itself.The core competitiveness of Duurian lies in the AI technology that powers this encounter-centric model. Unlike services that rely on static, superficial profiles, Duurian’s AI Manager, ‘Duuri’ engages in deep conversations with users to understand their personality, preferences, conversational style, and values. Furthermore, Duurian utilizes an explainable recommendation system that clearly communicates why each match is suggested, significantly enhancing user trust and transparency.“In traditional human-led matchmaking services, a single manager often handles too many clients, making it difficult to deeply understand an individual’s nuances beyond simple filters. This also leads to high costs for refined matching”, says Kim.Duurian replaces the human intermediary with AI Manager ‘Duuri,’ reducing costs and time while reflecting individual criteria with greater precision. Interestingly, many users find they can be more honest about their dating standards when speaking to an AI than to a person.Beyond its technical edge, Duurian offers group matching options for those uncomfortable with 1:1 meetings and maintains a ‘payment-on-success’ model to minimize psychological and financial burdens.Kindie has identified graduate students and busy professionals—who have high social needs but limited time—as its primary target audience. Through four rounds of market validation, including SNS marketing and offline events, the company has secured approximately 3,000 users, confirming strong demand and positive reception for its service structure.Currently focusing on MVP development, Kindie plans to launch the official app and initiate angel and seed investment rounds in the first half of 2026. Given that Duurian’s core AI technology is scalable to HR-Tech, career, and social matching (B2B/B2G), the company is seeking strategic partners interested in technology-driven growth.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com