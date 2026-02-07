[CEOs of Outstanding Companies in the 2025 Pre-Startup Package of the Korea Venture Business Women’s Association] Minju Song CEO of CODE NEAR

CODE NEAR, Launches ‘Nabi’ A Hyper-Local Group Buying Platform Revitalizing Community Commerce



-‘Nabi’ aggregates demand within specific living zones, such as apartment complexes, schools, and corporate communities



-Leveraging consumer data to optimize group buying recommendations, participation, and delivery/pickup logistics

CODE NEAR is the operator of Nabi, a hyper-local platform that connects university students, single-person households, and local residents with small business owners. The platform allows individuals to enjoy the benefits of group buying even when purchasing in small quantities. Founded in June 2025 by 24-year-old CEO Minju Song, CODE NEAR aims to create a sustainable economic structure where local consumption circulates within the community and small business owners secure stable sales channels.The flagship service, Nabi, is an app-based solution that organizes group buying at the ‘living zone’ level. It effectively addresses the common pain points of traditional group buying—often conducted through unorganized open chats—such as settlement disputes, participant management, and trust issues. By analyzing user consumption patterns, Nabi automates recommendations, encourages participation, and streamlines delivery and pickup efficiency.Nabi’s primary competitive edge lies in its O2O(Online-to-Offline) Hub model, which integrates an online platform with physical pickup points.“By combining online ordering with offline pickup, we significantly reduce delivery costs and waiting times, providing a swift and reliable consumption experience within one’s immediate living area”, says CEO Minju Song. “Users can compare prices, quantities, and pickup locations at a glance without having to visit multiple physical stores. In particular, our focus on small-batch bundles allows single-person households to buy exactly what they need without waste—a key differentiator for our brand.”Furthermore, Nabi utilizes its data-driven demand aggregation to transform everyday locations, such as dormitory lobbies or apartment halls, into natural group-buying hubs. This infrastructure allows for the distribution of not only standard group-buy goods but also products from local small businesses. CODE NEAR collaborates with these merchants to repackage bulk items into smaller units optimized for the specific needs of a living zone.While large-scale platforms focus on individual national delivery, Nabi aggregates even the smallest demands within a community to meet minimum order requirements. This model is highly realistic and sustainable, functioning effectively even in non-metropolitan or smaller regional areas.Regarding its growth strategy, Song noted, “In the early stages, CODE NEAR secured its user base through grassroots marketing and word-of-mouth in university communities and apartment complexes. During this phase, we conducted a Chuseok (Korean Thanksgiving) promotion for apartments in collaboration with a major corporation, achieving over KRW 20 million in sales. We have since accumulated rich data on user patterns through school-based initiatives and are currently refining our features based on this analysis. Simultaneously, we are expanding our partnerships with local merchants to develop tailored sales channels for each region.”CODE NEAR is currently operated by a specialized four-person team overseeing marketing, design, development, and data analysis. The team maintains a hands-on structure where every member participates in the entire lifecycle from planning to execution.As for future plans, Song stated, “In the short term, we are focusing on stabilizing our group buying operational models and user patterns within our current service areas. Once the model is fully validated, we will progressively pursue regional expansion and localized optimization strategies.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com