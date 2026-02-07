[CEOs of Outstanding Companies in the 2025 Pre-Startup Package of the Korea Venture Business Women’s Association] Seung Mi Kim CEO of Keepsake Pocket

Keepsake Pocket, An AI Platform Transforming Life’s Precious Moments into Personalized Storybooks



-Reconstructing faded memories into works of art through an AI-driven customized storytelling platform



-Automatically generating fairytale-style narratives and scene-by-scene illustrations, delivered as physical books and E-books

Keepsake Pocket is an AI-powered storytelling platform that interprets fragmented personal memories—found in photos and texts—to create professional-grade ‘storybooks’ and ‘illustrated books.’ The company helps individuals preserve moments from travel, parenting, and daily life, ensuring that precious memories do not fade but are transformed into cohesive narratives filled with emotion. Founded in August 2025 by 24-year-old CEO Seung Mi Kim, Keepsake Pocket aims to build technology that respects and elevates human memory and sentiment.The service allows users to simply upload travel photos and short anecdotal texts. Its proprietary AI then analyzes the context of the content to automatically generate a fairytale-style story and corresponding illustrations for each scene. Users have the option to receive these creations as high-quality physical books.While existing photobooks are limited to ‘photo organization’, Keepsake Pocket focuses on ‘narrative reconstruction’—answering the questions of what happened and what emotions were felt. For those who find writing difficult, the AI assists throughout the entire process: from story composition and emotional phrasing to the generation of fairytale-style illustrations. The final results can be archived as digital PDFs or manufactured as tangible keepsakes. Currently, the platform offers ‘Travel Illustration Books’ for free trials, with plans to update the service in February 2026 to include ‘Child Growth Fairytales’ and ‘Autobiographies.’Keepsake Pocket’s competitive edge is defined by three key factors:. High-Quality, Non-Artificial Illustrations, Unlike many AI services that struggle with unnatural styles, Keepsake Pocket utilizes a custom algorithm that combines the strengths of Stable Diffusion and Midjourney. “We have developed a specialized AI model that produces emotional, hand-drawn-style illustrations”, says CEO Kim. “By training our model on Korean-specific datasets, we can accurately render intricate elements that global models often struggle with, such as the elegant lines of a Hanbok or the traditional architecture of Gyeongbokgung Palace.”Context-Aware Storytelling, The AI does not merely summarize experiences, it reimagines them using lyrical and fairytale-like expressions. It seamlessly integrates poetic sentences—such as ‘The blue sky sparkled with joy’ or ‘Today was so tender, I never want to forget it’—into the user’s personal experiences, resulting in a book that truly brings memories back to life.From Digital to Tangible Experiences, The journey does not end with content generation. Keepsake Pocket provides a tangible experience that can be shared as a gift, read with family, or passed down to future generations. It is a book that allows individuals to ‘gift their time’ rather than just record it.Regarding future plans, Kim stated, “Our immediate goal is to stabilize the service and accumulate user data to further refine our AI storytelling and illustration technologies. Moving forward, we plan to expand our categories into child growth fairytales that capture a child's endearing moments and autobiographies that allow users to reflect on their lives. Our vision is to evolve into a comprehensive platform that records all of life’s diverse moments.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com