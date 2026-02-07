[Startup CEOs of Hannam University’s Entrepreneurship-Focused University Program] AIDn, A Startup Developing Emergency Storage Kits for Immediate On-Site Cooling in Amputation Accidents

Min-seok Choi CEO of AIDn (2025 Selected First-time Youth Pre-startup Companies)



AIDn is a social problem-solving enterprise dedicated to addressing the limitations of responding to amputation accidents at industrial sites where ice is often unavailable. The company develops emergency storage kits that enable immediate on-site cooling.The name AIDn is a compound of ‘AID’ and ‘Necrosis.’ Its mission is to ensure the stable preservation of severed body parts without tissue damage during the Golden Time between the accident and arrival at the hospital. The company was founded in July 2025 by CEO Min-seok Choi.“In conventional industrial settings, it is common to transport severed parts in ice or plastic bags when an accident occurs”, said CEO Choi. “However, this method often leads to tissue necrosis due to direct exposure to freezing temperatures or fails to maintain the optimal storage temperature (–4°C), thereby significantly reducing the success rate of replantation surgery.”To solve this problem, AIDn is currently developing two categories of emergency kits. First, the company has developed a cooling kit that utilizes an ammonium nitrate chemical reaction, enabling instant cooling without any external power source. When the user pulls a trigger, the kit cools down immediately and maintains a stable temperature of 4°C for over three hours, enhancing the tissue survival rate during transport to the hospital.Second, the company is developing a power-operated cooling kit utilizing Peltier elements. This device is designed as an electronic appliance that allows users to respond as quickly and easily as using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED). After rapid initial cooling, it maintains a stable temperature of 4°C for more than six hours, further increasing the chances of successful surgical outcomes.Beyond simply providing emergency kits, AIDn aims to grow into a ‘field-oriented emergency medical solution provider’ for industrial safety and life preservation. The company intends to develop customized solutions for various emergency scenarios, including ambulances, construction sites, rural areas, and military units.Both of AIDn’s amputation response kits are ‘all-in-one instant cooling kits’ that anyone can activate within 10 seconds. They are designed with a user-centric approach to be operable even by the victim of the accident. All products are engineered to reach the optimal preservation temperature of 4°C within a short timeframe to maintain tissue integrity.The core competitive advantage lies in the ‘immediate on-site cooling system’ that requires no complex preparation. Existing first-aid products often require ice to be sourced separately, and accidental direct contact between the ice and the severed part can cause frostbite-like necrosis. AIDn has addressed this by introducing a layered separation structure that prevents direct contact between the coolant and the tissue, thereby minimizing the risk of damage while maintaining the cooling effect.The usability and structure of the products have been optimized based on feedback from field experts, including 119 emergency responders, surgeons, and industrial safety managers. The hygienic design, optimized for single-use, further differentiates AIDn from its competitors.Regarding future plans, CEO Choi stated, “AIDn’s current top priority is securing official test reports. Our short-term goal is to validate and fix our Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)—including cooling duration, leak-proof sealing, and durability/impact resistance—with credible, certified data by the first half of 2026.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com