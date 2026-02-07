[Startup CEOs of Hannam University’s Entrepreneurship-Focused University Program] TheEN, A Specialist in Materials and Equipment Providing Solutions for Hydrogen Production and Safety

Sung-tak Kim CEO of TheEN (2025 Selected General Companies within the Region)



-Non-precious metal electrolysis electrodes, room-temperature hydrogen/oxygen purification catalysts, and integrated purification units/systems.



-Development and supply of Hydrogen Leak Removers that immediately eliminate leaked hydrogen from the air.

TheEN is a company specializing in materials and equipment that provides comprehensive solutions for hydrogen production and safety. The company develops and supplies non-precious metal water electrolysis electrodes, catalysts for hydrogen and oxygen purification that operate at room temperature, integrated purification systems, and hydrogen leak removers designed to eliminate hydrogen from the air instantly. TheEN was founded in June 2022 by CEO Kim Sung-tak.The company's portfolio features four flagship items. First, the Water Electrolysis Electrodes (Oxyrode™, Hydrode™) are large-area, non-precious metal electrodes characterized by low overpotential and high durability. They are compatible with AWE (Alkaline Water Electrolysis) and AEM (Anion Exchange Membrane) systems and ensure stable operation even under dynamic operating environments linked to renewable energy.Second, the Purification Catalysts (ZerOxo™, ZeroHy™) are spontaneous reaction catalysts that operate at room temperature. They reduce O₂ in H₂ and H₂ in O₂ to ppm (parts per billion) levels, maintaining performance even under fluctuating conditions.Third, the Purification Units and Systems apply these catalysts in inline or system-integrated formats to achieve high purity in process gases (H₂·O₂), while ensuring ease of installation and maintenance.Fourth, the H₂ Leak Remover preemptively blocks explosion risks by detecting and immediately removing hydrogen leaked into the air. It is available in various form factors, including wall-mounted, ceiling-mounted, and duct-type models.TheEN's competitive edge is defined by four key factors. First is High Efficiency. Its large-area, non-precious metal electrodes lower overpotential and enhance durability, reducing OPEX (Operating Expenditure) through stable operation under variable loads.Second is Safety. Through its purification catalysts, systems, and leak removers, the company secures ppm-level purity and preemptively mitigates explosion hazards.Third is Reliability based on Empirical Data. TheEN has established a solid track record through references with major organizations such as the Korea Water Resources Corporation (K-water), Korea South-East Power (KOEN), and Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO).Fourth is Trust and Scalability. The company has secured credibility through ISO 9001 and 14001 certifications. Its modular and ODM-ready (Original Design Manufacturer) capabilities allow for easy on-site application and expansion.Domestically, TheEN operates a strategy focused on PoC (Proof of Concept), pilot projects, and commercial transitions within public and energy infrastructure. It is currently expanding its application scope through ongoing projects with K-water, KOEN, and KEPCO.Internationally, the company is pushing for the establishment of a North American (NA) subsidiary and is in discussions for technical collaboration and verification with global leaders such as UCI, 3M, Honda, and Hyundai. This expansion includes navigating local certifications and regulations alongside ODM and channel partnerships.Financially, TheEN attracted Seed investment in 2023, followed by Pre-A investment in 2025. The company is currently reviewing follow-up rounds focused on advancing mass production, regulatory compliance, and building overseas channels.Regarding future plans, CEO Kim stated, “We intend to enhance the performance and reliability of our core product lines while expanding overseas sales, partnerships, and ODM business based on our domestic and international references.” He added, “By stabilizing mass production, QA/QC, and the supply chain, we will improve delivery times and reproducibility. Furthermore, we will focus on securing core talent and expanding collaborations with academia, the public sector, and private enterprises to gain global trust and secure industry standards through data-driven verification.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com