[Startup CEOs of Hannam University’s Entrepreneurship-Focused University Program] DongHae Eco Energy, Providing an ‘Integrated Smart Water Management Solution’ with AI-Driven Predictive Capabilities

YoungHwan Ham CEO of DongHae Eco Energy (2025 Selected General Companies within the Region)



-Energy independence achieved through a micro-hydropower self-generating irrigation equipment system



-Core competitiveness driven by the overwhelming cost advantage and technological independence of the ‘All-in-One Pneumatic Actuator’

DongHae Eco Energy is a comprehensive solution provider encompassing energy production, precision control, and AI-based predictive maintenance through its 'Integrated Smart Water Management Solution.' The company was founded in November 2018 by CEO YoungHwan Ham (59).DongHae Eco Energy began with a mission to improve inefficiencies in the agricultural and environmental sectors while creating sustainable value. Starting with eco-friendly solid fuel and biochar technologies utilizing livestock manure and sludge, the company successfully pivoted to commercializing innovative smart irrigation systems that maximize water management and energy efficiency.The company's flagship offerings consist of three core segments. First is the Micro-hydropower Self-generating Irrigation System, which enables complete energy independence. This system ensures a stable power supply for irrigation in farmlands or mountainous areas where external power is difficult to access. The company approached commercialization by conducting R&D on individual components, including valves, actuators, sensors, and irrigation controllers.Second, the company successfully commercialized an All-in-One Pneumatic Actuator by localizing the production of actuators and developing lightweight, low-consumption valves. Furthermore, they developed a remote integrated irrigation control system for these components, which has been implemented in Smart Cities and Smart Farms.Third, to minimize equipment failure and downtime in remote facilities, the company integrated an AI-based Predictive Maintenance System (AI·IoT fusion). This system is applied across upstream industries, including water and sewage systems, power plants, and forestry/fruit tree management."Through our solutions, customers can achieve cost reduction, productivity enhancement, and ESG management simultaneously", said CEO Ham. "Products currently under development include an AI-driven preemptive pest detection system and an automated irrigation/nutrient control system that utilizes stem-growth moisture data from trees."DongHae Eco Energy has secured substantial technological assets, including 36 intellectual property rights(19 patents, 5 design registrations, 11 software registrations, and 1 trademark). The company also holds ISO 9001, ESG, and KC certifications, validating its technical prowess."The core competitiveness of DongHae Eco Energy lies in the overwhelming cost-efficiency and technological independence of our All-in-One Pneumatic Actuator", emphasized CEO Ham. "We localized actuators that previously relied on expensive imports and succeeded in integrating them with lightweight, low-consumption smart valves."He added, "This has allowed us to secure a superior price advantage over competitors, serving as a powerful tool to penetrate price-sensitive markets such as Smart Farms and Smart Cities."Another key strength is the company's AI·IoT-based preemptive risk management and high scalability. The AI Predictive Maintenance System goes beyond mere hardware sales; it manages equipment lifespan and provides early pest detection. By predicting failures in advance, it minimizes customer damages (such as crop loss or water supply disruption) caused by system downtime. This service-oriented approach ensures stable operation and builds long-term customer trust.Regarding future plans, CEO Ham stated, "We plan to expand our business items by establishing a spin-off entity, Green Eco System Co., Ltd., which will focus on eco-friendly pyrolysis carbonization facilities and biochar technologies with excellent carbon capture capabilities by recycling livestock manure, sludge, and wasted biomass."