[Startup CEOs of Hannam University’s Entrepreneurship-Focused University Program] Electronic Device Solution, A Leader in GaN Semiconductor-based RF Materials, Components, and Equipment

Electronic Device Solution (EDS) is a technology-driven enterprise providing GaN semiconductor-based RF/MMIC (Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit) design and core radar semiconductor/module solutions, primarily for the defense and advanced telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in November 2018 by CEO Byeong-Ok Lim.The company’s flagship offerings are custom RF/MMIC design solutions for defense, aerospace, and 6G communications. “We design, propose, and develop semiconductors for various applications, including drone detection and anti-drone systems, T/R (Transmit/Receive) modules for Multi-Function AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) radars, high-power amplifiers (PA) for missile defense and ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) radars, low-noise amplifiers (LNA) for precision surveillance and aerospace platforms, and RF front-ends for satellite and next-generation 6G communications”, said CEO Lim.While GaN/GaAs-based RF/MMIC chips operating within these systems are often invisible to the naked eye, they serve as the vital ‘eyes and ears’ of a radar system. Electronic Device Solution goes beyond simple chip design; it maintains an end-to-end development process—from simulation and prototyping to reliability verification—considering frequency, output power, noise, and thermal environments specific to the customer’s system.The competitive edge of Electronic Device Solution lies in its ability to provide ‘defense-grade designs ready for immediate field deployment’, surpassing mere design proficiency.First, the company possesses extensive experience in defense-specialized RF/MMIC design. Unlike standard commercial communication chips, Electronic Device Solution has conducted design and verification tailored for harsh military environments, including extreme temperatures, shock, vibration, and long-term operation. The accumulated design data and expertise ensure that their designs deliver optimal effectiveness and performance when integrated into actual hardware.Second, the company pursues a Foundry-while closely collaborating with global foundries. Rather than being tethered to a specific foundry process, it proposes the most suitable processes and architectures based on project requirements, performance goals, and cost-efficiency. Leveraging its experience collaborating with international fabs, the company works closely with customers from the initial design phase to identify the most practical options.Third, it holds specialized capabilities in resolving obsolescence and supply chain issues. A critical challenge in the global defense and semiconductor markets today is ensuring that a chip remains available and stable for 10 to 20 years. As evidenced by addressing chip obsolescence in major systems like the L-SAM, Electronic Device Solution excels in alternative and localized designs to sustain existing systems.Fourth, the company maintains an agile and flexible organizational structure. “We possess a swift decision-making process and a flexible collaboration framework that is difficult for large-scale organizations to replicate,” noted CEO Lim. “If a customer raises an issue, we can initiate a design review within the week and pivot our structural proposals quickly if requirements change mid-process.”Regarding future plans, CEO Lim stated, “Electronic Device Solution’s mid-to-long-term goal is clear, to become the 'leading domestic reference' in the field of defense RF/MMIC design.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com