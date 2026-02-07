[Startup CEOs of Hannam University’s Entrepreneurship-Focused University Program] returnall, Creating a New Return Culture for Sellers and Consumers Alike

Daegun Yoon, CEO of returnall (2025 Selected General Companies within the Region)



-Flagship service ‘Returneeds’ An outsourced return inspection service



-Vision AI-powered solution that automatically inspects returns and identifies damage location and cause

returnall is a company dedicated to creating a new return culture that satisfies both sellers and consumers by automating and standardizing the e-commerce return process. Beyond being a logistics firm, it is evolving into a data-driven enterprise that analyzes return data to improve supply chains and quality control for manufacturers and distributors. The company was founded in July 2023 by CEO Daegun Yoon.“Just three months after founding, we conducted a paid PoC (Proof of Concept) in October. By January 2024, only six months into the business, we launched our MVP (Minimum Viable Product) and began generating service revenue”, said CEO Yoon. “Our team’s core strength lies in breaking down massive challenges and executing them with speed to bring them to a functional state.”The company’s flagship item is Returneeds, an outsourced return inspection service. Powered by Vision AI, Returneeds automatically inspects returned products to determine the exact location and cause of any damage. When return orders are placed across various e-commerce marketplaces, returnall handles everything from collection and inspection to refurbishment (grading), eventually returning the items to the client’s warehouse as if they were brand-new stock.The system automatically matches order information by scanning courier waybills and uses real-time image analysis to determine defects. This enables a ‘Circular Return Ecosystem’ where return data leads to quality improvement, resale, or donation.returnall holds four primary competitive advantages, High Refurbishment Rate: While conventional methods yield a 3% rate, returnall restores 88% of returned volume to saleable condition—a 30-fold increase.Rapid Inspection Turnaround, returnall completes inspections in an average of 2.4 minutes (vs. 5+ minutes for competitors) and provides results within 2 days (vs. 1+ week for competitors).Data Analytics, Systematic analysis of defect types and brand-specific return reasons through accumulated inspection data.Environmental Impact, Proven carbon reduction by slashing the return disposal rate from 25% to 6.36%.“Prior technologies and research often remained confined to the laboratory. I believed the core competency of AI research lies in rapidly organizing high-quality training data”, explained Yoon. “Accordingly, the first things I built upon founding were ‘image acquisition equipment’ and ‘inspection process management software.’ Using this infrastructure, we have compiled 1.25 million training data images to date.”returnall has secured 1 billion KRW in Seed funding and is currently closing a 2.5 billion KRW Pre-A round. The company plans to open a Series A round later this year to attract ultra-large-scale clients and fuel global expansion.Regarding future plans, CEO Yoon stated, “We are preparing to enter the U.S. market in 2026. Our mid-to-long-term goal is to establish the ‘Global Return Standard’ to minimize resource waste in the return process and build a new return ecosystem where ESG and technological innovation coexist.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com