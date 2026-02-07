[Startup CEOs of Hannam University’s Entrepreneurship-Focused University Program] METABANK, Developing ‘BOGOFIT’ an AI Virtual Try-On Platform Providing the Most Realistic Fitting Experience

Yo Hwan So CEO of METABANK (2025 Selected General Companies within the Region)



METABANK is a specialized artificial intelligence enterprise developing ‘BOGOFIT’, an AI virtual try-on platform designed to provide an experience as close as possible to wearing actual clothes. Based on its proprietary BOGOFIT engine, the company is developing a comprehensive ecosystem including AI Virtual Try-On Kiosks, AI Virtual Try-On APIs (SaaS), and mobile applications. The company was founded in December 2021 by CEO Yo Hwan So (59), who also serves as a professor in the Department of Media and Video at Hannam University.As a faculty entrepreneur with over two decades of expertise in AI, computer vision, and multimedia processing, CEO So holds a firm conviction that advanced technology must be utilized to solve practical industrial challenges.The flagship product, BOGOFIT, addresses the most critical pain points in online shopping ‘size uncertainty’ and ‘high return rates’, as well as the ‘lack of interactive and experiential shopping’ in offline environments. BOGOFIT utilizes an AI-based VTON (Virtual Try-On) model that analyzes a user's body information and physical characteristics from a single image, seamlessly synthesizing various clothing items as if they were being worn in reality.METABANK’s core product lineup consists of high-precision solutions centered on the BOGOFIT engine, delivered through Kiosks, SaaS APIs for e-commerce, and a mobile app.The primary competitive advantage of METABANK lies in its ability to provide a sophisticated and highly reliable virtual fitting experience that goes beyond mere image synthesis to solve real-world retail problems. Despite being a 2D technology based on a single image, BOGOFIT achieves world-class accuracy. The textures, wrinkles, gloss, and silhouettes of garments are expressed with near-perfect realism. This fidelity is evidenced by BOGOFIT’s FID (Fréchet Inception Distance) score—a global performance metric—which is significantly lower (indicating higher quality) than that of its competitors.Furthermore, BOGOFIT overcomes the limitations of existing systems that are often restricted to simulating a single upper-body garment. It offers a ‘Multi-Item Fitting’ feature, allowing users to try on tops, bottoms, outerwear, and accessories simultaneously. This capability is invaluable for consumers who need to see an entire coordinated outfit before making a purchase decision. For brands and shopping malls, this translates directly into higher conversion rates and lower return rates.Leveraging the experiential nature of virtual fitting, METABANK has actively pursued an ‘experience-centric’ market entry strategy. By providing users and buyers with opportunities to ‘see and try on’ the technology firsthand through exhibitions, offline events, and on-site PoCs (Proof of Concept), the company has gained significant traction. Following real-time demonstrations at major events like the World IT Show, METABANK’s technology was recognized by numerous fashion enterprises and platform providers, leading to various B2B consultations and international partnerships.Regarding future plans, CEO So stated, “Our primary objective is to evolve our current virtual fitting technology beyond a simple feature into a globally competitive Fashion-Tech Platform. To achieve this, we are planning a major technological advancement of the BOGOFIT VTON engine to stay ahead of market demands.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com