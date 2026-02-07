[Startup CEOs of Hannam University’s Entrepreneurship-Focused University Program] Moisten, Developing ‘Amphiphilic Hyaluronic Acid (ACHA)’ for Direct Delivery to the Brain and Blood Vessels

Young-mo Lee CEO of Moisten (2025 Selected General Companies within the Region)



-Proprietary 'ACHA (Acetylated Hyaluronic Acid)' maximizes drug delivery efficiency with its amphiphilic properties, being both water- and oil-friendly



-Opens possibilities for direct brain delivery of treatments for epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, and obesity (e.g., Wegovy) via the nasal mucosa

“Moisten’s core technology, 'Acetylated Hyaluronic Acid (ACHA)', is not just a simple moisturizing raw material. It is the heart of a next-generation Drug Delivery System (DDS) that encapsulates drugs and delivers them directly to the brain and blood vessels by leveraging its affinity for both water and oil”, said CEO Young-mo Lee.Founded in 2021, Moisten is a bio-convergence venture company encompassing biopharmaceuticals, medical devices, and functional cosmetics. Led by CEO Young-mo Lee (36), Moisten has gained recognition for its unrivaled technological prowess, following its selection for the 2025 Hannam University Startup Leap Package and its final selection for the prestigious TIPS (Tech Incubator Program for Startup) in November 2025. Recently, the company has drawn intense interest from the bio-healthcare industry for its proprietary special hyaluronic acid material.Moisten’s primary technological weapon is its independently developed ACHA (Acetylated Hyaluronic Acid). While conventional hyaluronic acid on the market is water-soluble (dissolving only in water), Moisten’s ACHA possesses ‘amphiphilic’ properties, allowing it to mix with both water and oil.“By utilizing the amphiphilic characteristics of ACHA, we can effectively encapsulate poorly soluble drugs”, explained CEO Lee. “This has enabled us to implement a groundbreaking drug delivery system that penetrates the nasal and oral mucosa.”A particularly noteworthy aspect is its scalability. Using Moisten’s technology, drugs can be absorbed directly into the bloodstream through the mucosa without passing through the digestive tract (gastrointestinal tract), allowing for immediate efficacy. When delivered through the nasal mucosa, the technology can bypass the blood-brain barrier (BBB) via the olfactory nerve to deliver treatments for epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, and even GLP-1 obesity treatments—such as the widely discussed Wegovy—directly to the brain. This is regarded as a powerful alternative that overcomes the limitations of existing oral or injectable medications.The company’s technical credibility is supported by academic collaborations and tangible performance. Through a ‘Collabo R&D’ project with Cha University, Moisten completed the technological integration of high-value raw materials and successfully executed approximately 40 research projects by 2025.This technological edge translated into explosive international growth in 2025. Following high demand from Mexico, Thailand, Malaysia, the Czech Republic, and China, the company achieved $220,000 (approx. 300 million KRW) in exports within a single year. Investors have also taken note, with the company successfully attracting approximately 900 million KRW in investment in 2025 alone.Moisten has designated 2026 as the year of formulation innovation. The company plans to enter the ODF (Oral Dissolving Film) market in earnest by establishing its own film production facilities. The strategy is to apply ACHA technology to film formulations, simultaneously improving both dosing convenience and absorption rates.Global expansion is also set to accelerate. Starting with the completion of European certifications for its major product lines in early 2026, Moisten will begin large-scale exports to Europe. “Although we are a latecomer to the film-based formulation market, we will become a ‘first mover’ that changes the market landscape through our ACHA technology”, stated CEO Lee. “Our goal is to serve as an effective carrier for treatments of incurable diseases and contribute to a healthier life for humanity.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com