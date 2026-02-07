[Startup CEOs of Hannam University’s Entrepreneurship-Focused University Program] JAE YOUNG LEE, CEO of Motive Edu Academy

Motive Edu Academy, Developing an AI-Powered Program to Generate Customized English Practice Exams for High School Students



(2025 Selected General Companies within the Region)



-The program automatically generates customized practice questions and workbooks for high school English school-based assessments nae-shin, Korean in-school exams



-Enables instructors to focus entirely on teaching while the academy provides all necessary instructional materials

“In the past, instructors had to manually create customized English practice exams and workbooks, but now AI can produce them faster and more efficiently”, said JAE YOUNG LEE, CEO of Motive Edu Academy. “The reason we developed this AI program is simple. Whenever national English mock exams were held, our high school English instructors would spend almost every night staying up to prepare class materials. In extreme cases, some wouldn't leave the office until 7:00 AM.”To solve this industry-wide challenge, CEO Lee (35) partnered with a group of high school English exam experts to develop the ‘High School English Practice Question Generation Program.’Motive Edu Academy, located in Dunsan-dong, Daejeon, provides comprehensive instruction in Korean, English, Math, Social Studies, and Science for middle and high school students. Established in December 2019, the academy has grown rapidly and currently operates five branches (Branches 1–4 and a Premium Branch).The core innovation developed by CEO Lee is an AI-powered program that automatically generates customized practice questions and workbooks tailored to each high school’s exam scope.“I realized that if the academy provided the materials and allowed instructors to focus solely on their teaching, their productivity would improve significantly”, Lee explained. “When I shared this vision with the instructors, the response was overwhelmingly positive. That was the starting point for our AI development.”The program’s primary competitive advantage lies in its ability to produce questions that match or exceed the quality of those created by human experts—at an incomparable speed. While it takes a person at least a week to create 200 questions, the AI can complete the task within an hour. Furthermore, the program is highly versatile; it can transform any selected text into a practice question, making it applicable to the unique and diverse exam ranges of different high schools.The target audience for the program includes private English academies and high school English instructors in the private education sector. “When we requested feedback from 10 high school English instructors on our prototype, the satisfaction rate was remarkably high. All 10 expressed a clear intent to purchase the program upon its official launch”, Lee noted. Following the official release, the academy plans to execute aggressive marketing via Instagram, its official website, and dedicated sales representatives.The program is currently being developed under the overall supervision of Professor Kwon Jin-geun of the Department of Artificial Intelligence at Chungnam National University, with AI engineer Su-il Lee (M.S., Texas A&M University AI Lab) serving as the head of development. “We have formed and are operating an AI development team by selecting proven, highly capable candidates from the Department of Artificial Intelligence at Chungnam National University and master’s students in AI at KAIST. The quality of the AI-generated ‘transformed’ exam questions is being evaluated by a panel of ten entrance-exam English experts.”Regarding future goals, CEO Lee stated, “We plan to expand our service to other subjects, including Korean, Math, Social Studies, and Science. Our ultimate vision is to establish Motive Edu Academies nationwide and become a leading content provider of customized practice questions and workbooks for all subjects.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com