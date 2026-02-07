[Startup CEOs of Hannam University’s Entrepreneurship-Focused University Program] BRAIN GAMMA, Integrating EEG-based Neurofeedback with AI for Personalized Brain Training and Wellness

SeoA Lee CEO of BRAIN GAMMA (2025 Selected General Companies within the Region)



-Provides personalized brain training solutions and beauty-health wellness services



-Possesses unrivaled clinical experience and know-how gained from 13 years of operating an integrated brain center

BRAIN GAMMA is a startup that provides personalized brain training solutions and beauty-health wellness services by integrating EEG-based neurofeedback with artificial intelligence technology under the brand ‘Lee SeoA's Brain TokTok.’ The company was founded in February 2025 by CEO SeoA Lee.BRAIN GAMMA focuses on three flagship business pillars. First is the ‘EEG-based Neurofeedback Brain Training Program.’ By analyzing individual EEG (Electroencephalogram) patterns, the company offers customized training for children, adolescents, and adults to improve concentration, memory, and emotional regulation. These programs have been implemented at Kookmin University and Korea Open Cyber University for general and adult students. The company is also focusing on designing practical, hands-on lectures that can be directly applied to primary and secondary education curricula.Second is the ‘Development of an AI-based EEG Data Analysis Platform.’ By utilizing AI to analyze EEG measurement data, the company is building a standardized system that accurately identifies an individual's brain state and suggests the optimal training protocol. ‘Lee SeoA's Brain TokTok’ aims to provide scientific and objective solutions through this platform.Third is the ‘Integrated Brain Expert Training Course.’ The company is cultivating professionals in the field through systematic curricula, including neurofeedback trainers, EEG analysis specialists, and instructor courses. This initiative aims to popularize neurofeedback and expand its industry foundation. Additionally, BRAIN GAMMA is actively exploring expansion into the wellness sector through the development of EEG-based color therapy and beauty solutions.BRAIN GAMMA has achieved significant milestones in a short period. “Our most valuable asset is the unrivaled clinical experience and know-how accumulated through 13 years of operating an integrated brain center”, said CEO Lee. “We are currently drafting a business proposal for EEG-based beauty solutions in collaboration with an EEG device manufacturer. Furthermore, we have secured a contract for software planning that includes an advance payment for our technology, validating the market value of our expertise.”In terms of technical prowess, the company possesses specialized expertise in EEG measurement and analysis alongside AI model development capabilities. This allows for the ongoing development of an AI-based EEG data analysis platform and standardized prototypes. The rich educational experience gained from preparing a year-long neurofeedback program at Kookmin University and lecturing to students in the Department of Beauty and Health Management has become a major asset in curriculum development. Currently, BRAIN GAMMA is focusing on securing the latest research trends and specific clinical data by requesting research project quotes to enhance the accuracy and reliability of its solutions.Regarding future plans, CEO Lee stated, “BRAIN GAMMA’s ultimate goal is to complete the AI-based EEG data analysis platform and establish neurofeedback as a universal wellness solution. We intend to grow ‘Lee SeoA’s Brain TokTok‘ into a brand that improves the overall quality of life beyond simple brain training.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com