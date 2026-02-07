[Startup CEOs of Hannam University’s Entrepreneurship-Focused University Program] BigPictureCorporation, A Distribution and Marketing Powerhouse Discovering Brand Value and Leading the Market

Pu reum Kang & Hyunsan Park, Co-CEOs of BigPictureCorporation (2025 Selected Companies for Regional Key Industry Linkage)



-Generating explosive sales by discovering high-potential products; achieved 45 billion KRW in revenue in 2023



-Directly planning and manufacturing hit products; accelerating the development of innovative new goods such as the ‘Ultrasonic Hair Iron’

BigPictureCorporation is a distribution and marketing specialist that goes beyond simple product sales to discover latent brand value and lead market trends. The company is evolving from a ‘sales leader’ into a ‘branding powerhouse.’ Co-CEOs Pu reum Kang and Hyunsan Park founded the company in July 2019.The business of BigPictureCorporation operates on two main pillars. The first is its Distribution Business, which identifies high-potential products to generate explosive revenue. The company has dominated various categories with hits such as the ‘BalanceOn Seat Cushion’ and ‘Corelle-Elec Open-type Air Fryer.’ The second is its Brand Business. Through its proprietary brand, ‘New Mason’ the company directly plans and manufactures successful products like the ‘Brush Styler’ and is currently focusing on developing innovative new items, including an ‘Ultrasonic Hair Iron.’BigPictureCorporation implements customized strategies for each channel. For online markets, it creates momentum through Instagram group purchases and aggressive promotional events. For its brand business, it has established a high-volume sales structure by covering all channels, from Smart Stores to home shopping networks. With a one-stop system integrating marketing, branding, and sales, the company can rapidly establish any new product in the market.To date, BigPictureCorporation has grown robustly and self-sufficiently without external Series funding. However, for the recently launched ‘Ultrasonic Hair Iron’, the company is proceeding with strategic collaborative investments.“When the time comes for the global expansion of our brand business or a larger-scale-up, we plan to consider partners who can share our vision and create synergy”, said Co-CEO Pu reum Kang.The two co-CEOs bring a wealth of industry experience to the table. Kang previously served as a Home Shopping MD, while Park worked as an Online Social Commerce MD. Having created numerous hit products in their respective fields, they felt a thirst to move beyond being MDs to personally shape the market landscape. The two met and started the business with a modest 20 million KRW. Despite the small initial capital, they achieved current growth through their keen market insight and proven capabilities.“The thrill of seeing a product we planned with total confidence become a ‘mega-hit’ in the market is indescribable”, said Kang. “Particularly, seeing products like the Corelle-Elec Air Fryer or the New Mason Brush Styler record tens of billions in sales and become part of our customers' daily lives proves that our Big Picture was correct, which is incredibly rewarding.”BigPictureCorporation consists of 16 elite members. It is a ‘small but strong’ organization that boasts overwhelming productivity per capita, with top talents from the distribution, marketing, and planning sectors.Regarding future plans, Co-CEO Hyunsan Park stated, “Our short-term goal is to reach 100 billion KRW in revenue. We want to advance our ‘winning sales formula’ to create a distribution ecosystem where we grow together with our partners.” Co-CEO Pu reum Kang added, “Furthermore, we will foster our in-house brand, New Mason, into a brand loved not just in Korea but globally, showcasing our planning capabilities to the world.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com