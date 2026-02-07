[Startup CEOs of Hannam University’s Entrepreneurship-Focused University Program] SUCCESS CODE, Developing ‘Drone-FIT’ Korea’s First Drone Academy Recommendation Platform

SUNGWOO KIM, CEO of SUCCESS CODE (2025 Selected General Companies within the Region)



-Developing ‘Drone-FIT’, a next-generation matching platform designed to innovate the supply and demand structure of drone education



-Conducts direct on-site inspections of locations, facilities, and programs to ensure only verified academies are listed on the platform

SUCCESS CODE is a specialized aviation headhunting firm that is accelerating the reinforcement of the drone industry’s talent cultivation ecosystem with the official launch of its drone academy brokerage platform, ‘Drone-FIT.’ The company was founded in 2018 by CEO SUNGWOO KIM.Drone-FIT is a next-generation matching platform designed to revolutionize the structure of drone education. “Based on the brand message ‘Recommending the Drone Academy that FITS You,’ Drone-FIT is a specialized portal that helps aspiring drone pilots easily find the academy that best suits their needs”, said CEO SUNGWOO KIM. “The government has designated drones as a core field of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and a leading industry for innovative growth. Consequently, the domestic drone market grew approximately seven-fold from 70.4 billion KRW in 2016 to 494.5 billion KRW in 2021. Furthermore, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport (MOLIT) projects the domestic market will expand to 1 trillion KRW with 9,200 related jobs by 2026.”However, critics point out that despite the rapid growth of the industry, the environment for students to access sufficient information about academies remains inadequate. Drone-FIT was created to bridge this information asymmetry.SUCCESS CODE directly inspects the location, facilities, educational programs, and instructor profiles of each academy, onboarding only verified institutions. This contributes to preventing trial and error for students and reducing their economic burden. Simultaneously, for the academies, it creates a virtuous cycle by expanding their reach to new students.“Drone-FIT is not just a simple connection service, it is a next-generation interactive platform that builds a drone talent ecosystem”, Kim emphasized. “As the drone industry continues to evolve, we will play a pivotal role in strengthening its competitiveness.”SUCCESS CODE is also making significant strides in drone development alongside its education platform. The company has garnered attention for developing eco-friendly material-based leisure drones with proprietary technology. Notably, in May 2025, the company signed a contract with the U.S. drone distributor ‘GL GLOBAL,’ successfully exporting 10,000 leisure drones. These products feature efficient battery management technology, providing more than double the flight time of standard models.Furthermore, SUCCESS CODE is growing into a comprehensive drone solution provider by engaging in various business sectors, including drone pilot headhunting, simulator development, and the establishment of drone education platforms.Recognized for its outstanding technology and business viability, SUCCESS CODE has emerged as a nationally certified enterprise, receiving commendations from the Minister of SMEs and Startups and the President of Sejong Techno Park. It has also proven its innovativeness and scalability by being selected for the ‘2025 Regional Specialized Project Legend 50+’, a core initiative of the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.“While we are currently refining the Drone-FIT service for a formal launch in March 2026, we plan to apply an AI-based recommendation algorithm to match aspiring pilots with their optimal academy”, Kim added. “Following our success in exporting 10,000 units this year, our goal for 2026 is to achieve 30,000 units in exports.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com