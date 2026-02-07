[Startup CEOs of Hannam University’s Entrepreneurship-Focused University Program] Sung-wook Han, CEO of ITU

ITU, A Specialist in Smart Integrated Safety Solutions Protecting Lives by Visualizing AI-Based Video Data and IoT Sensing Integration



ITU is a specialized smart integrated safety solution provider dedicated to protecting workers' lives by visualizing ‘invisible risks’ at industrial sites through the integration of AI-based video data and IoT sensing technologies. Rather than treating CCTVs and sensors as isolated devices, ITU integrates intelligent video surveillance, environmental sensing for hazardous gases, and control software into a single unified system. Through this approach, the company aims to detect, alert, and record hazardous situations in realt-ime across construction, logistics, and manufacturing environments. The company was founded in June 2019 by CEO Sung-wook Han (45).The flagship product is the ‘Smart Integrated Safety Monitoring System’, which ITU is currently providing and advancing through the following core components.First, the Complex Hazardous Gas & Environmental Monitoring Equipment measures multiple types of toxic gases and environmental conditions in real time at locations such as logistics warehouses, chemical handling facilities, and wastewater or waste treatment sites. The measured data is transmitted to the integrated control system, automatically triggering alarms and notifications when predefined thresholds are exceeded.Second, the AI-based Intelligent CCTV (Edge AI Camera) is not a mere recording device; it features AI capabilities to automatically detect anomalies such as falls, intrusions, fire-related risks, and unauthorized access to restricted danger zones. ITU pursues an on-device AI approach, where key functions are processed directly at the camera level to reduce network load and response latency.Third, the Integrated Control & Monitoring Platform provides software that centralizes data from up to eight types of gas sensors, CCTVs, and various IoT devices on a single dashboard. The system is custom-designed based on individual site layouts, enabling intuitive visualization of hazardous equipment and zones, as well as comprehensive management of alarm histories, video logs, and device status. Future expansions aim toward Digital Twin–based integration (3D virtual space-based control) and the application of Quantum-Resistant Cryptography (PQC).ITU’s core competitiveness lies in its integration capability and field-customized technology. While conventional products often operate in silos—separating gas detectors from CCTVs—ITU provides an all-in-one solution spanning from hardware (sensors) to software (control platforms). In response to strengthened workplace safety regulations, such as the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, ITU is developing systems that connect monitoring with risk prediction and emergency response manuals. Utilizing AIoT sensors, the system covers large areas with low power consumption and cost efficiency, offering both price competitiveness and technical scalability suitable for both SMEs as well as large enterprises.Regarding future plans, CEO Han stated, “In the short term, our goal is to expand our market share in the Southeast Asian smart safety market, starting with Vietnam.” He added, “Over the long term, we aim to build a ‘Fully Autonomous Safety Management System’ where AI continuously learns from field data to reduce the probability of accidents toward zero percent. ITU is committed to becoming a trusted leader in industrial safety by focusing on data that saves lives.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com