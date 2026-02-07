[Startup CEOs of Hannam University’s Entrepreneurship-Focused University Program] Muzig AI, An AI-Powered Music Generation Platform Bridging Creativity and Expertise

Seungik Jeong, CEO of Artium Group (2025 Selected Companies for Regional Key Industry Linkage)



-Known as the ‘ChatGPT of Music’, Muzig AI enables anyone to create complete songs without



-professional musical knowledge. By simply entering lyrics, mood, and genre, the platform automatically generates full-length, high-quality tracks.

Artium Group operates Muzig AI, an AI-driven platform capable of producing professional-grade music from just a single line of text. Often referred to as the ‘ChatGPT of music’, Muzig AI empowers individuals without formal musical training to create polished, commercially viable songs. Founded in February 2022 by CEO Seungik Jeong, the company aims to build a world where anyone can freely express themselves through music.

Under the slogan ‘Everyone Becomes a Musician’, Muzig AI allows users to generate complete tracks by entering only basic creative inputs such as lyrics, mood, and genre. The platform supports multilingual music generation, including Korean, English, Chinese, Japanese, Spanish, and French, enabling global accessibility for creators worldwide.

Muzig AI’s core competitive advantage lies in eliminating traditional barriers to music production. Users can create music as intuitively as writing text, without the need to play instruments or master complex production software. The platform offers a fully integrated, one-stop solution that generates vocals, instrumentals, and sound design simultaneously. In addition, its commercial-use licensing policy makes it a practical tool for creators, brands, and entertainment companies seeking scalable content production.

“We applied state-of-the-art research techniques to address quality inconsistencies across different genres”, said CEO Jeong. “Today, anyone can become a singer or producer and create music that has real commercial value.”

Artium Group is executing a multi-pronged market strategy across B2C, B2B, and B2G segments. In the B2C segment, the company focuses on short-form platforms such as TikTok and Instagram Reels, driving organic growth through AI music challenges, meme-based campaigns, and free credit programs for creators to stimulate viral distribution.

In the B2B segment, Artium Group establishes stable revenue streams through IP-based collaborations, including AI music curricula for educational institutions, branded promotional music, and original soundtracks for webtoons and games.

In the B2G segment, the company participates in government-led cultural content innovation initiatives, providing digital music education for regional creators and youth while producing music for public campaigns and city branding projects.

“Artium Group has successfully completed product development and commercialization using internal capital,” Jeong added. “To accelerate our next phase of growth, we are seeking Seed Investment, including strategic partnerships with TIPS operators. This funding will be allocated to further enhance our AI music generation models and expand global creator-focused marketing efforts.”

Looking ahead, CEO Jeong stated, “Our vision is to build a global creative ecosystem where anyone can create, distribute, and monetize music. We will continue advancing AI music quality, expanding our international creator base, and establishing scalable distribution and monetization models. Ultimately, we aim to become the leading platform defining the future of the music industry.”

Date of Establishment: February 2022

Core Business: Development of a full-track AI music generation platform

Key Achievements: Recipient of Ministerial Awards from the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism; Participation in CES 2025; Selection for the 2025 Hannam University Startup Hub Project

