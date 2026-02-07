[Startup CEOs of Hannam University’s Entrepreneurship-Focused University Program] ANIPLE, Technically Solving Oral and Immune Inflammation Issues in Pets

Yun-Hee Jeong CEO of ANIPLE (2025 Selected General Companies within the Region)



-Flagship product, ‘Quer Denti Chew’ a functional dental snack for dogs



-Core competitiveness, A unique combination of functional raw materials, a dental-friendly format, and a safe manufacturing structure

ANIPLE Co., Ltd. is the developer of ‘Quer Denti Chew’ a functional dental product for dogs. This product is manufactured using a high-efficiency extraction technology that retrieves anti-inflammatory active ingredients from domestic pears (pear pomace), for which a patent application has been completed. The company was founded in February 2022 by CEO Yun-Hee Jeong (34).The flagship item, Quer Denti Chew, is a dental chew that focuses on ‘inflammation management’ rather than just mechanical brushing.“Calculus issues in dogs are often not just a result of a lack of brushing, but rather a cycle of recurring gingival inflammation”, said CEO Jeong. “Existing dental products on the market are not structured to solve this underlying inflammation. We extracted key components from domestic pears—specifically quercetin and polyphenols—in a form that enhances anti-inflammatory functions and incorporated them into a dental format that dogs can consume once a day.”Quer Denti Chew combines three essential elements: functional extracts to reduce inflammation (raw material), a daily dental chew (format), and routine management of gingival and oral health (purpose). While it appears to be a standard dental chew, it is closer to a ‘functional health product for inflammation management.’ANIPLE’s competitive edge lies in the seamless integration of functional ingredients, a specialized dental format, and a reliable manufacturing process. Unlike conventional products, Quer Denti Chew delivers the efficacy of a functional supplement. It utilizes anti-inflammatory raw materials (pear extract, quercetin, and polyphenols) improved through β-CD (Beta-cyclodextrin) inclusion technology, which enhances the ingredients’ efficiency, stability, and absorption. The company has secured experimental results showing the inhibition of inflammatory genes such as TNF-α and IL-1β, and all products are manufactured in safe, HACCP-certified facilities.ANIPLE is expanding its market presence through a data-driven and function-oriented approach rather than traditional snack-brand marketing.Data-Driven Branding, The company translates complex research—such as patented extraction techniques, inflammatory gene inhibition results, and quercetin/polyphenol recovery data—into consumer-friendly language for its SNS content and brand storytelling. It positions itself not just as a ‘cute’ pet brand, but as a brand that provides a clear ‘reason to buy.’Low-Risk Market Entry, To verify initial demand, the company utilizes channels like Wadiz for crowdfunding, Naver Smart Store for search-based consumers, and its own D2C mall to build a structure of validation, refinement, and expansion.B2B and Global Expansion, ANIPLE is currently expanding its B2B wholesale and overseas channels, offering a raw material platform capable of OEM/ODM to differentiate its technology-based products.Review-Based Oral Data, Given the nature of dental products, visual data provides the highest credibility. The company accumulates long-term data from guardian reviews, photos of gingival and tartar changes, and intake routine logs as ‘consumer-version data’ for functional proof.Regarding future plans, CEO Jeong stated, “Our ultimate goal is to grow into a technology enterprise that develops functional raw materials based on various plant extracts, without being limited to a specific source. Starting with our current anti-inflammatory and antioxidant extraction technologies, we intend to build a functional raw material platform that improves oral, immune, and skin health for pets.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com