[Startup CEOs of Hannam University’s Entrepreneurship-Focused University Program] Upperbound, Developing a Diffusion AI-Powered Short-Form Ad Production Solution That Eliminates the Need for Filming

Hyeonyeong Jang, CEO of Upperbound (2025 Selected First-time Youth Pre-startup Companies)



Upperbound is a startup that develops and operates a ‘Diffusion AI-based short-form advertising solution that requires no filming.’ The company was founded in April 2025 by CEO Hyeonyeong Jang (24).Upperbound is a rapidly growing technology-based startup whose technical capabilities have been validated through multiple accolades. Simply by entering a business name, the AI executes the entire workflow from conceptualization to video generation. The company has secured patents and consecutively won the Grand Prize (Minister of Science and ICT Award) at the 2024 K-Hackathon and the Grand Prize (Minister of Science and ICT Award) at the 2025 Joint Startup Competition of the Four Major Institutes of Science and Technology.The flagship item is the ‘Generative AI-based Automated Short-Form Production Pipeline for F&B Small Business Owners.’ Unlike traditional marketing agencies, there is no need to schedule shoots or learn complex editing tools. When a business owner enters their ‘business name’, Upperbound’s AI engine analyzes public web data to identify the store's unique strengths. It then automatically completes the entire process—including image selection, scenario composition, video generation, narration, BGM insertion, and post-processing to enhance food textures—within 30 minutes. The core value of Upperbound’s service is to provide high-quality short-form advertisements to anyone, even in rural or remote areas lacking filming infrastructure.Upperbound’s competitive advantage lies in its ‘Technical Sophistication’ and ‘End-to-End Automation.’ While many existing services are merely ‘tools’ to assist in video editing, Upperbound aims to be a comprehensive ‘solution’ that replaces the creative mind of a planner and the hands of an editor.Rather than simply stitching images together, the Diffusion AI implements optimal camera movements and production effects tailored to the specific type of food. It adds narration with a tone-and-manner effective for marketing and performs texture correction to stimulate the viewer's appetite. This ability to create ad materials comparable to actual footage without filming constitutes Upperbound’s ‘technical moat’ and unrivaled competitiveness.The company is developing its market through two main channels. First is the D2C approach. Through performance marketing, the company delivers the intuitive message, ‘High-quality ads are completed just by entering your shop's name.’ This has dramatically lowered entry barriers, leading to rapid lead influx and purchase conversions.Second is B2B partnership expansion. Upperbound is widening its customer touchpoints through partnerships with marketing agencies and various franchise corporations. This creates a win-win structure where platforms with existing customers can offer a superior value-added service while Upperbound secures stable sales channels.Regarding future plans, CEO Jang stated, “Upperbound’s goal is to provide AX (AI Transformation) Marketing Services to global businesses. In the short term, we plan to evolve into a service that automatically manages not only video production and uploading but also performance analysis. Long-term, we will expand our service domain beyond F&B to beauty and fashion, growing into a technology company that enables all small business owners to operate advanced AX marketing.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com