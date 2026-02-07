[Startup CEOs of Hannam University’s Entrepreneurship-Focused University Program] S POINT, Developing ‘Active Safety Solutions’ to Preemptively Block Lithium-ion Battery Fires on Aircraft

Jonghyuk Moon CEO of S POINT (2025 Selected General Companies within the Region)
-Flagship product: ‘Safe:L’ a specialized fire suppression pouch for lithium-ion batteries in aircraft cabins
-Safe:L detects thermal runaway signs at temperatures above 75°C and immediately triggers the automatic discharge of a specialized extinguishing agent
The company’s flagship item is ‘Safe:L’ a specialized fire suppression pouch for lithium-ion batteries that can be carried on board aircraft. While conventional solutions focus on reactive measures after a fire has already broken out, Safe:L serves as an active safety device. It monitors battery temperature in real-time and, upon detecting signs of thermal runaway at 75°C or higher, immediately discharges a specialized extinguishing agent. Within 10 seconds of discharge, it cools the temperature to below 100°C, fundamentally blocking the fire from escalating.
The core competitive advantage of S POINT's product is its simplicity and proactivity; users only need to place their batteries inside Safe:L to ensure protection. There is no need to wait for a power bank to explode during a flight. Safe:L monitors for dangerous thermal runaway and blocks the fire at the "Golden Time" before combustion occurs. Furthermore, the pouch utilizes a specialized wetting agent from Korea Fire-Retardant Technology—a disaster safety certified product by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety—offered exclusively to S POINT. This agent boasts a cooling performance 50 times more powerful than water. Lastly, the product features a special airtight zipper capable of withstanding 50kPa of pressure, fundamentally preventing the leakage of toxic gases such as hydrogen fluoride (HF) generated during a fire.
S POINT is pursuing a ‘Twin Engine’ growth strategy. B2B, The company is proposing an in-flight safety service model (rental and maintenance) to domestic national carriers. Discussions regarding implementation are currently underway through working-level meetings with major airlines, including Jeju Air.
B2C, S POINT is expanding its market presence by positioning the product as an essential safety item for travelers through collaborations with travel agencies and influencer marketing.
Since its inception, S POINT has been recognized for its technological prowess and business viability, securing Pre-Seed investment from JNP Global and others. The company has also secured a 200 million KRW guarantee from the Korea Credit Guarantee Fund (KODIT), stabilizing its finances and completing its prototype. Based on this foundation, S POINT is establishing a mass production system for a 2026 launch and is preparing for its next Seed funding round with the goal of being selected for the TIPS program.
Regarding future plans, CEO Moon stated, “Our short-term goal is to establish a new standard for aviation safety by officially launching our product and introducing Safe:L to domestic airlines in 2026.” He added, “Long-term, we aim to expand this technology to all industrial sectors utilizing lithium-ion batteries, such as Energy Storage Systems (ESS) and personal mobility, evolving into a global safety technology leader.”
Date of Establishment: March 2025
Core Business: Manufacturing of fire safety solutions for aircraft and industrial lithium-ion batteries (Safe:L)
Key Achievements: Grand Prize at the 8th Safety New Technology Competition (KOSHA), Secured investment from JNP Global, Ongoing PoC discussions with Jeju Air, Selected for the 2025 Hannam University Startup Hub Project
reporter jinho lee
jinho2323@hankyung.com
© 매거진한경, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지