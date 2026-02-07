[Startup CEOs of Hannam University’s Entrepreneurship-Focused University Program] S POINT, Developing ‘Active Safety Solutions’ to Preemptively Block Lithium-ion Battery Fires on Aircraft

Jonghyuk Moon CEO of S POINT (2025 Selected General Companies within the Region)



-Flagship product: ‘Safe:L’ a specialized fire suppression pouch for lithium-ion batteries in aircraft cabins



-Safe:L detects thermal runaway signs at temperatures above 75°C and immediately triggers the automatic discharge of a specialized extinguishing agent

S POINT is a company developing ‘active safety solutions’ designed to preemptively block lithium-ion battery fires on aircraft. Beyond simple fire prevention, the company aspires to be a lifestyle safety brand that helps people enjoy their daily lives with peace of mind. S POINT was founded in March 2025 by CEO Jonghyuk Moon.The company’s flagship item is ‘Safe:L’ a specialized fire suppression pouch for lithium-ion batteries that can be carried on board aircraft. While conventional solutions focus on reactive measures after a fire has already broken out, Safe:L serves as an active safety device. It monitors battery temperature in real-time and, upon detecting signs of thermal runaway at 75°C or higher, immediately discharges a specialized extinguishing agent. Within 10 seconds of discharge, it cools the temperature to below 100°C, fundamentally blocking the fire from escalating.The core competitive advantage of S POINT's product is its simplicity and proactivity; users only need to place their batteries inside Safe:L to ensure protection. There is no need to wait for a power bank to explode during a flight. Safe:L monitors for dangerous thermal runaway and blocks the fire at the "Golden Time" before combustion occurs. Furthermore, the pouch utilizes a specialized wetting agent from Korea Fire-Retardant Technology—a disaster safety certified product by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety—offered exclusively to S POINT. This agent boasts a cooling performance 50 times more powerful than water. Lastly, the product features a special airtight zipper capable of withstanding 50kPa of pressure, fundamentally preventing the leakage of toxic gases such as hydrogen fluoride (HF) generated during a fire.S POINT is pursuing a ‘Twin Engine’ growth strategy. B2B, The company is proposing an in-flight safety service model (rental and maintenance) to domestic national carriers. Discussions regarding implementation are currently underway through working-level meetings with major airlines, including Jeju Air.B2C, S POINT is expanding its market presence by positioning the product as an essential safety item for travelers through collaborations with travel agencies and influencer marketing.Since its inception, S POINT has been recognized for its technological prowess and business viability, securing Pre-Seed investment from JNP Global and others. The company has also secured a 200 million KRW guarantee from the Korea Credit Guarantee Fund (KODIT), stabilizing its finances and completing its prototype. Based on this foundation, S POINT is establishing a mass production system for a 2026 launch and is preparing for its next Seed funding round with the goal of being selected for the TIPS program.Regarding future plans, CEO Moon stated, “Our short-term goal is to establish a new standard for aviation safety by officially launching our product and introducing Safe:L to domestic airlines in 2026.” He added, “Long-term, we aim to expand this technology to all industrial sectors utilizing lithium-ion batteries, such as Energy Storage Systems (ESS) and personal mobility, evolving into a global safety technology leader.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com