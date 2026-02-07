[Startup CEOs of Hannam University’s Entrepreneurship-Focused University Program] Joonsang Park CEO of MRO Defence

MRO Defence, Developing an AI Platform for Defense MRO to Manage the Entire Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Lifecycle (2025 Selected General Companies within the Region)



MRO Defence is an enterprise dedicated to digitizing the entire Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) lifecycle of defense platforms—including naval vessels, UAVs, and vehicles—through a single AI-integrated platform. The company was founded in July 2022 by CEO Joonsang Park (39).“We have been recognized as an MRO AI specialist providing integrated sensing, on-device AI, IoT, XR, and digital twin technologies tailored for the defense sector”, said CEO Park. “We are now redefining and expanding our scope into a comprehensive MRO AI Platform.”The company’s flagship item is the ‘AI-Fleet™’ series, an MRO operating system that weaves together sensors, AI, digital twins, XR, and on-device AI. The platform consists of four core modules: Insight (real-time detection using on-device AI CCTV and multi-modal recognition), Pulse (a predictive maintenance engine that detects anomalies based on AE sensors), Pilot (an AI operational guidance digital tutor), and Nexus (the integrated OS platform).By combining AE/ultrasonic/vibration sensor hardware with AI/XR/digital tutor software and drone solutions, MRO Defence provides a fully integrated ‘Hardware, Software, Platform’ solution for the defense industry.MRO Defence holds three primary competitive advantages. First, it is a field-proven, defense-specialized MRO AI platform. “In demonstrations with the ROK Navy’s 2nd Fleet and vessels deployed to the Cheonghae Unit, our predictive diagnostics and remote maintenance technology shortened fault-response lead times by over 25% and achieved a system availability rate of 99.7%”, Park emphasized. “Our greatest strength is that we offer a platform already verified on active naval vessels, not just a theoretical technology.”Second, it is a ‘Full-stack Platform’ providing everything from sensors to XR and digital twins. MRO Defence maintains a comprehensive portfolio including sensor solutions (acoustic emission, ultrasound, vibration), AI/IoT/XR/digital twin/digital tutor software, and an integrated platform for naval, UAV, and vehicle MRO. For system integrators (SI) and major defense contractors, this means they can digitize the entire MRO process by adopting a single platform without needing to coordinate multiple vendors.Third, it has established itself as Korea’s first defense MRO AI platform provider. While previously known as a sensor-based MRO AI specialist, the company is now positioning itself as a platform leader. Few teams can consistently provide the full spectrum of defense-specialized sensor, AI, digital twin, and XR capabilities within a single organization.The company’s technological prowess is also validated by the government and the market. MRO Defence was selected for the TIPS by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups for its IoT-based AET technology and digital twin remote maintenance solutions. It currently holds over 10 patents and copyrights related to predictive diagnostic systems and XR platforms.“The economic impact is clearly demonstrated by the numbers. AI-Fleet™ is expected to improve vessel operation rates by up to 30% and reduce maintenance costs by 25% by combining predictive maintenance and remote support,” Park added. “The platform offers a clear ROI by simultaneously improving defense budgets and combat readiness.”Regarding future plans, CEO Park stated, “Our short-term goal is the mass production and military deployment of the AI-Fleet™ platform. Our mid-to-long-term vision is to establish the Global Standard for Naval MRO AI Platforms.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com