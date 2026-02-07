Yejin Kim CEO of Orin Soft (2025 Selected First-time Youth Pre-startup Companies)



Orin Soft is an AI-based startup, operating as an AI-driven content enterprise with a focused four-member internal team spanning development, art, planning, and business. Founded in August 2025 by CEO Yejin Kim (24), the company distinguishes itself through a development process centered on rigorous market research.“Before initiating any project, we prioritize validating which market and which users a product is suited for, and whether it is truly needed or desired”, said CEO Kim. “Based on these results, we determine the actual scope of development. This year, we structured our business around the ‘3A Process’, an AI-based market entry framework. To demonstrate its efficacy, we have been developing the strategic simulation game ‘Transpawt Train’, thereby strengthening our technical foundation and data analysis capabilities.”The flagship offering is the 3A Process, an AI-driven market analysis and validation framework validated through ‘Transpawt Train.’ The 3A Process—standing for Approach, AI DevOps, and Analyze—serves as a comprehensive ‘AI Project Manager’ for small-scale ventures.“The 3A Process identifies niche markets suitable for indie game teams or SMEs. The AI compares and analyzes data regarding trends, genres, art styles, and business models (BM), assisting in the creation of content through structured planning, development, and validation stages”, Kim explained. “The ultimate goal of the 3A Process is to enhance content quality and market competitiveness, improving the likelihood of sustainable revenue generation.”The core competitive advantage of Orin Soft lies in the integration of market validation into the development cycle, ensuring both high quality and market relevance. To prove the utility of the 3A Process, Orin Soft began by developing its own game. The current demonstration content, ‘Transpawt Train’, has undergone two rounds of market validation, confirming that the 3A Process is effective even within the global Steam market.“A market validation method of this nature is rarely found as a fully integrated process within the current AIaaS market”, Kim emphasized. “The 3A Process systematically analyzes market trends and genre suitability, enabling even small teams to produce projects that can compete on a global scale. In the future, we plan to provide this 3A Process as a B2B SaaS solution for small and medium-sized content creators.”Orin Soft is currently executing a dual marketing strategy: global SNS-based marketing and participation in offline content exhibitions. On social media, the team builds a fanbase by sharing development logs and character IP content. At offline exhibitions, the focus is on maximizing promotion and securing direct user feedback. These efforts have yielded tangible results, including an 80% increase in Steam wishlists, a 70% growth in SNS followers, and over 130 sets of qualitative user feedback.Regarding future plans, CEO Kim stated, “Our short-term goal is the official launch of our B2C title, ‘Transpawt Train.’ Through a successful release, we expect to simultaneously validate the effectiveness of the 3A Process and achieve our revenue targets.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com