[Startup CEOs of Hannam University’s Entrepreneurship-Focused University Program] Overay, Developing a Next-Generation Design Solution Transitioning the Creative Workflow to a 3D-Based Paradigm

Overay is a company developing next-generation design solutions that transition the traditional 2D-centric design process into a 3D-based paradigm. Its flagship service, Overay Design, is a VR-based design tool that enables professionals to rapidly conceptualize and share ideas in 3D from the initial sketch phase. The company was founded in 2022 by CEO Kyungmin So.The flagship product, Overay Design, is a ‘Design OS’ that empowers designers to directly shape their initial ideas in a 3D environment. It is engineered to instantly realize elements such as curvature, volume, and complex structures in VR—factors that are often difficult to convey through traditional 2D sketches. Consequently, the tool is versatile enough for use across various manufacturing industries, including footwear, bags, apparel, accessories, product design, and automotive exterior design. Its core strength lies in its ability to establish structures quickly using a 3D language at the initial concept stage, facilitating real-time sharing and communication with manufacturers.Overay Design holds several key competitive advantages. First, it features a streamlined UX that allows for exceptionally fast 3D prototyping during the early idea stage. It avoids the heavy complexity of traditional CAD software while providing the rich information that 2D sketches lack.Second, the company possesses proprietary technology for the natural manipulation of surface-based modeling (SubD and NURBS), enabling designers to express intricate details exactly as envisioned.Third, by leveraging the strengths of a VR-based 3D interface, it allows creators to build while viewing volume, curvature, and structure directly in spatial dimensions.Finally, the platform offers high scalability, making it immediately adaptable to a wide range of industries beyond footwear, such as fashion, automotive, and consumer electronics.Currently, Overay is preparing for Proof of Concept (PoC) projects with leading domestic footwear design firms and is actively expanding its network to connect with a broader range of manufacturers.Having completed its Seed funding round in 2023, Overay plans to initiate its next investment round to accelerate growth following the completion of current PoC projects.Regarding future plans, CEO So stated, “Our short-term goal is to successfully conclude our PoCs in the footwear sector. Building on that foundation, we aim to naturally expand our reach into the fashion, product, and automotive design industries.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com