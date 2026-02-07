[Startup CEOs of Hannam University’s Entrepreneurship-Focused University Program] EVIO, A Startup Operating a B2B Furniture Manufacturing Platform to Digitize the Built-in Furniture Industry

Jinwon Youn CEO of EVIO (2025 Selected General Companies within the Region)



EVIO is an enterprise dedicated to creating new manufacturing experiences under the mission of ‘Simplifying Manufacturing.’ The company was founded in July 2020 by CEO Jinwon Youn.“EVIO removes the complexities that hinder manufacturing and creates an environment where anyone can easily place orders online”, said CEO Youn. “We are currently solving challenges within the interior furniture domain. While we are a software-based platform company, we also operate our own 3,300-square-meter factory to directly apply and develop highly effective, practical solutions.”The company’s flagship product is a B2B Furniture Manufacturing Platform that specializes in built-in furniture, including kitchen cabinets, entryway storage, and fitted wardrobes.“Most of the 40,000 small and medium-sized interior firms in Korea do not have their own manufacturing facilities, so they outsource to external furniture factories. Since over 90% of this process relies on informal communication via phone or messaging apps, issues such as design errors, omissions, and reworks occur repeatedly”, Youn explained. “EVIO has developed a built-in furniture manufacturing platform that structurally improves the inefficiencies between these interior firms and furniture factories.”The core competitive advantage of EVIO is its ability to reduce the furniture design and ordering lead time from three days to just 30 minutes.“We have developed an innovative furniture ordering system and an engine called ‘A-Flow’, which enables immediate manufacturing execution based on the ordered designs”, Youn added. “AI technology is integrated into the engine that generates manufacturing data, allowing for the extraction of expert-level production data. We improve productivity by replacing unnecessary, repetitive manual tasks with advanced technology.”EVIO’s strategy involves collaborating with its primary customers—interior firms—from the initial planning stages to ensure practical solutions, while simultaneously executing viral marketing campaigns. Notably, the company partners with influential YouTubers and industry experts who serve as role models for interior business owners. “Working from the conceptual stage with veterans who deeply understand the industry's inefficiencies provides us with a strong foundation”, noted Youn.Regarding future plans, CEO Youn stated, “Globally, both startups and conglomerates are moving rapidly to develop AI agents for furniture. EVIO aims to establish stable technological prowess and data-driven competitiveness as a leading domestic company before expanding overseas.” He added, “Our ultimate goal is to grow into a global built-in furniture solution provider utilized in markets across China, the U.S., and Europe.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com