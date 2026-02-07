[Startup CEOs of Hannam University’s Entrepreneurship-Focused University Program] INSIGHTWAVE, Providing an AI-Powered Online Education Web Builder that Automates the Entire Educational Business Cycle

Sophia Choi CEO of INSIGHTWAVE (2025 Selected First-time Youth Pre-startup Companies)



-Focusing on core technologies that automate the entire operation of educational businesses



-Designed with an educator-centric business model to drastically reduce time and costs through operational efficiency

INSIGHTWAVE is a platform enterprise that empowers everyone—from individual educators to professional institutions—to effortlessly manage their educational branding, course sales, and learner administration in one place through its AI-powered education web builder. The company was founded in May 2025 by CEO Sophia Choi (26).The flagship product is an AI Education Web Builder, an all-in-one solution that technically automates every element necessary for running an educational business. When an educator inputs their field of expertise, the AI automatically generates the brand design, site structure, and content layout. It eliminates the need to integrate multiple third-party tools, solving everything from content uploading to student management, payments, and live session operations in a single workflow.The platform is designed to analyze learner activity logs to alert educators of repurchase possibilities or churn signals, allowing them to provide recommended content immediately. In essence, it is a platform engineered to let educators focus solely on content while the AI handles the rest of the operations.INSIGHTWAVE holds three primary competitive advantages. First is its AI-driven automation. While conventional lecture platforms act as simple upload tools, INSIGHTWAVE centers on technology that automates the entire lifecycle of an educational business.Second is its educator-centric business model. The structure is focused on increasing the educator's revenue, retention, and community engagement, leading to rapid and tangible business results for the users.Third is exceptional efficiency in time and cost. Tasks that previously required dozens of tools and a team of publishers, designers, and developers—such as branding, setup, and management—are automated by Insightwave within minutes."INSIGHTWAVE is currently conducting content marketing focused on branding, knowledge sales, and community management for individual educators and specialists, securing a steady stream of inbound leads", said CEO Choi. "We are also pursuing B2B sales targeting educational institutions and corporate training teams. Due to the high demand for customized education platforms, we plan to expand into B2B sectors with corporations, universities, and agencies. Recently, we have been securing testbeds through collaborations with startup support organizations and investment firms."INSIGHTWAVE secured an Angel Investment of 100 million KRW from Philosophia Ventures and is proving its marketability by acquiring paid customers through its beta version. The next investment round will focus on advancing the AI web builder, expanding B2B operations, and setting up for global entry to establish a clear growth trajectory as an EdTech SaaS leader. Discussions with interested VCs and accelerators are currently underway.Regarding future plans, CEO Choi stated, "Our goal is for Insightwave to grow beyond a simple lecture platform into a global SaaS that automates educational business operations. We intend to build a technical infrastructure that fosters educator growth by advancing our AI web builder, entering the global creator market, and optimizing CRM based on educational data. Our ultimate vision is to become the Standard Operating System for the Educator Ecosystem."