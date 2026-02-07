[Startup CEOs of Hannam University’s Entrepreneurship-Focused University Program] In Essentially, Operating ‘Essentially’ a High-Performance Skincare Brand that Redefines Cleansing as Skincare

Jihye Park CEO of In Essentially (2025 Selected First-time Youth Pre-startup Companies)



-Cleanses makeup and impurities thoroughly while maintaining the integrity of the skin barrier



-Core competitiveness lies in its ‘Air-to-Serum’ technology, which satisfies both cleansing power and skincare functions

In Essentially is a beauty enterprise operating two distinct brands. ‘Essentially,’ a high-performance skincare brand, and ‘042LAB’ which utilizes local raw materials from the Daejeon region. Founded in June 2025 by CEO JIHYE PARK (22), the company develops skin-essential products based on a rigorous foundation of cosmetic science.The flagship product is the ‘Essentially CoQ10 Air-to-Serum Cleanser.’ This product is built upon the ‘Air-to-Serum’ formula, where a serum texture transforms into micro-bubbles upon contact with oxygen. The key highlights of this product include.First, a High-Performance Cleansing Technology developed with the goal of ‘preventing double cleansing.’ It achieves a gentle yet powerful cleansing effect that removes makeup and impurities in a single step without disrupting the skin barrier.Second, the Air-to-Serum Formula allows the serum to naturally convert into micro-bubbles when exposed to air. These bubbles penetrate deep into the pores, providing a much more delicate and thorough cleansing experience compared to traditional foam cleansers.Third, it introduces a new category of Skincare-integrated Cleansing. By supplying antioxidants and moisturizing ingredients—including Coenzyme Q10—from the cleansing stage, it allows skincare to happen simultaneously with washing.“Based on this technology, our CoQ10 Air-to-Serum Cleanser is creating a new niche market for ‘skincare-type cleansers’ rather than being a mere cleaning agent”, said CEO Park.The core competitive advantage of Essentially is its proprietary technology that bridges the gap between cleansing and treatment. The formula is designed so that core active ingredients like CoQ10 are absorbed immediately during the cleansing process.“We provide a unique user experience as a ‘single-step cleanser’ that handles everything from makeup removal to skin texture refinement, clearly differentiating us from competitors”, Park explained. “Furthermore, we have secured technical credibility by completing low-irritation human application tests and clinical trials for makeup cleansing efficacy.”In the digital space, In Essentially is expanding brand awareness and driving conversions through performance advertising on Meta and Naver, alongside short-form influencer content. The brand is rapidly gaining consumer trust by focusing on authentic ‘before-and-after’ usage videos and cleansing power test content.Regarding future plans, CEO Park stated, “Consistent with our brand name, my goal is to establish Essentially as a brand that makes only the products that are truly ‘essential’ to consumers’ lives. Rather than chasing temporary trends or excessive lineup expansions, we will focus on creating essential skincare that can be used daily and provides visible changes.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com