[Startup CEOs of Hannam University’s Entrepreneurship-Focused University Program] Intelligent Gene, A Next-Generation Medical Device Startup Pioneering the Companion Diagnostics Market

Byeong Il Kim, CEO of Intelligent Gene (2025 Selected General Companies within the Region)



-Launched ‘cash cow’ products including the Geobukseon PCR, GelDoc, and ChemiDoc systems



-Possesses all three core pillars of diagnostic technology, diagnostic kits, diagnostic chips, and diagnostic devices

Intelligent Gene Co., Ltd. is a specialized enterprise that develops and markets next-generation medical devices. The company aims to penetrate the global healthcare market by developing companion diagnostic (CDx) devices essential for personalized targeted cancer therapies. The company was founded in November 2021 by CEO Byeong Il Kim (53).Intelligent Gene possesses a comprehensive suite of core technologies required for companion diagnostics, companion diagnostic kits, diagnostic chips, and diagnostic hardware. Leveraging this integrated technical foundation, the company has launched several 'cash cow' products—such as the Geobukseon PCR, GelDoc, and ChemiDoc—to secure immediate revenue while focusing on the long-term R&D of advanced companion diagnostic systems.Companion diagnostics is a pivotal technology for fourth-generation personalized cancer treatment, which is currently being spearheaded by leading developers in the United States. While the South Korean market is currently centered on third-generation targeted therapies, Intelligent Gene intends to preemptively secure a dominant position in the CDx market both domestically and internationally.Currently, Intelligent Gene has established contracts with domestic distributors to outsource product sales and marketing. Following a Seed investment secured in July 2025, the company plans to participate in the TIPS (Tech Incubator Program for Startup) to fuel its Series A and B funding rounds."I founded this company to develop companion diagnostic devices—the next generation of medical technology based on Lab-on-a-Chip (LOC)—after 18 years of dedicated research in biotechnology and medical device development", said CEO Kim.Reflecting on his journey, Kim added, "After spending a long time in public research institutes and bio-enterprises, the transition to entrepreneurship brought the pressure of being the sole decision-maker. However, seeing our research culminate in tangible products provides a profound and direct sense of accomplishment."Intelligent Gene is composed of a specialized team of researchers with extensive experience in mechanical design, software programming, electronic circuitry, and biotechnology—all essential components for high-end medical device development.Regarding future plans, CEO Kim stated, "We are developing and producing companion diagnostic devices based on a clear three-stage business roadmap. Although we are a small venture, we aim to become a leading global enterprise in the field of companion diagnostics, driven by a rigorous entrepreneurial spirit."