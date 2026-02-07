[Startup CEOs of Hannam University’s Entrepreneurship-Focused University Program] Jupiter Labs, An Execution-Oriented SCM Leader Controlling Real-World Logistics Flows Across East Asia

Ahn Kangwhuy, CEO of Jupiter Labs (2025 Selected General Companies within the Region)
-Connecting supply chains in Korea, China, Japan, and Taiwan through a unified system called ‘Weaving’
-Providing an execution-based Supply Chain Management (SCM) model—from sourcing and inspection to labeling, shipping, and international express—by directly operating a 13,000-square-meter Global Fulfillment Center (GFC)
CEO Ahn is an SCM expert who has spent 18 years designing and operating global production and logistics systems in the fashion and beauty sectors. Guided by the philosophy that “the speed of response is more critical than the accuracy of demand forecasting”, he founded Jupiter Labs to revolutionize the industry.
The company's flagship product is, ‘Weaving’ an AI-powered SCM platform. It is offered both as a SaaS solution for rapid deployment and as a customized, on-premise Enterprise Build for larger corporations.
The core functions of Weaving include: SCM SaaS Platform, Managing core processes such as sourcing, ordering, receiving, inspection, labeling, and settlement, AI-based Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP), and seamless integration with external ERP, OMS, WMS, and PLM systems.
Enterprise Build, Developing specialized SCM portals and S&OP systems for major Japanese fashion/beauty conglomerates and Korean fashion brands, featuring enterprise-level integration with SAP and Douzone ERP.
Global Supply Chain Operations & Express, Providing international express services to Japan, China, Taiwan, the U.S., and Southeast Asia, covering the full execution spectrum from inspection to fulfillment, and returns.
Infrastructure & Network Development, Integrated operations of global sourcing, production, and transportation through secured infrastructure in major Asian production hubs, including China, Vietnam, and Myanmar.
“The competitive edge of Jupiter Labs lies in our ‘Hybrid SCM’ approach, which offers the flexibility to adopt SaaS for immediate use or expand into customized enterprise builds depending on a company’s scale”, said CEO Ahn. “We enable ‘One-Process’ automation from ERP integration to logistics execution. Unlike solutions focused only on sales or CS, we differentiate ourselves through automation based on actual Supply Chain Execution Data.”
Jupiter Labs possesses deep expertise in the East Asian fashion and beauty supply chain. The company has secured robust infrastructure in major production countries like Korea, China, Vietnam, and Myanmar, while establishing direct connections to major consumer markets, including Japan, Taiwan, and the United States.
Regarding future plans, CEO Ahn stated, “Our immediate priority is completing Weaving 2.0, an AI-driven SCM Operating System (OS). We aim to achieve full integration and automation between internal and external systems like ERP, OMS, and WMS, while further enhancing our AI engines for S&OP and logistics route optimization.”
Date of Establishment: October 2022
Core Business: AI-powered SCM platform; Enterprise SCM system builds; Global sourcing, fulfillment, and international express; SCM consulting
Key Achievements: Recipient of the Ministerial Award from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Recipient of the President's Award from the Korea Tourism Organization and a Commendation from the Mayor of Daejeon, Selected for the TIPS program, Named ‘Excellent Enterprise’ in the Startup Hub Project, Surpassed 20 billion KRW in cumulative revenue
reporter jinho lee
jinho2323@hankyung.com
