[Startup CEOs of Hannam University’s Entrepreneurship-Focused University Program] KwithU, Operating ‘Kozy’ the One-Stop Platform for Every Stage of Foreign Residency and Settlement

KwithU (K-with U) is a specialized service provider operating ‘Kozy’ South Korea’s only comprehensive settlement platform designed to resolve the entire lifecycle of foreign residency in one place. The company was founded in March 2025 by CEO JISEON JUNG.Based on 24 years of professional experience in immigration and a database exceeding 100,000 actual administrative cases, KwithU provides integrated settlement services necessary for foreigners to establish stable lives in Korea.The flagship product, Kozy, is a digitalized platform of the ‘full journey’ of foreign settlement. It can be defined as a ‘Settlement OS (Operating System)’ that allows foreigners to resolve the complex issues they encounter while working and settling in Korea through a single mobile application.The competitive advantages of Kozy include. First, it is powered by data from over 100,000 successful administrative cases. Unlike general consulting firms or study abroad agencies, Kozy enables precise matching based on actual legal and administrative requirements for visas and employment.Second, it has established a comprehensive settlement ecosystem connecting immigration authorities, corporations, universities, and local governments. Kozy acts as a central hub to resolve complex issues that cannot be handled by a single institution alone.Third, it utilizes a hybrid online-offline model. By operating physical offline centers, KwithU rapidly captures the ‘immediate needs’ of foreigners—such as visa processing, job seeking, and local orientation—and seamlessly transitions them into the Kozy digital platform.“KwithU operates on a structure where B2B, B2S (Business to School), and B2C grow simultaneously”, said CEO Jung. “We provide international student employment and settlement programs as well as crisis management solutions to universities. For corporations, we offer foreign talent matching, visa requirement consulting, and support for settling workers in regional SMEs. Our marketing efforts include multilingual SNS channels, overseas partnerships, and community operations. We are seeing a rapid increase in customers, particularly in the Chungcheong region, where we have secured a strong network of offline centers, corporations, and universities.”KwithU is currently in its seed stage and secured its first investment in late October 2025. The company plans to attract additional investment in 2026 to further advance the platform and fuel global expansion.The KwithU team consists of 12 multinational professionals capable of communicating in eight languages. This unique combination of administrative expertise, technical skill, and sales networking serves as the core pillar of the company’s competitiveness.Regarding future plans, CEO Jung stated, “Kozy’s goal is clear:,to become the No. 1 settlement platform that foreigners think of first when moving to Korea. Kozy will grow beyond a simple matching service to become a platform that takes responsibility for the entire process of starting a new life in Korea. I want to create an ecosystem where foreigners can settle with greater stability.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com