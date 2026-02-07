[Startup CEOs of Hannam University’s Entrepreneurship-Focused University Program] Flyer, Developing Customized Electromagnetic Absorption and Shielding Materials for Industrial Environments

Hyun June Jung CEO of Flyer (2025 Selected General Companies within the Region)



-Developing ‘AbroiteX®’, a textile-based electromagnetic (EM) absorption material, and ‘T-EMSE®’, a film-based EM shielding material



-Enabling customized designs for specific industrial frequency bands, including X-band, Ka-band, and W-band

Flyer is an enterprise specializing in the development of customized EM absorption and EM shielding materials and components for diverse industrial environments. Under the philosophy of ‘Infusing Future Value into Present Technology’, the company has focused on R&D with mass production in mind since its inception. Founded in September 2022 by CEO Hyun June Jung, Flyer concentrates on delivering innovative and practical EM reduction solutions.The company’s flagship products are AbroiteX®, a textile-type EM absorption material, and T-EMSE®, a film-type EM shielding material. Based on these two core product lines, Flyer provides customized EM reduction solutions across various industries.AbroiteX® is a novel textile-based EM absorption material developed by integrating EM absorption designs into conventional embroidery processes. By adjusting the embroidery patterns, the material can achieve effective EM absorption characteristics in specific frequency bands. It features excellent sheet resistance, uniformity, and lightweight properties, with options to add antibacterial, flame-retardant, and stretchable functions. Compared to traditional manufacturing methods for EM absorption structures, AbroiteX® simplifies the process into a single-step technology, offering superior industrial scalability for mass production and large-area implementation.T-EMSE® is a flexible and transparent film-type EM shielding material manufactured through a Pilot Roll-to-Roll (R2R) automated mass-production process. Utilizing carbon nanocomposites, it simultaneously achieves high sheet resistance, transparency, flexibility, and lightweight characteristics. A key feature of T-EMSE® is the ability to precisely control shielding performance, transmittance, and sheet resistance based on the operating environment or frequency range. It boasts a transparency of over 70% and an EM shielding effectiveness of 40 dB (99.99%).Flyer’s competitive edge is defined by four key strengths. First, it offers a material platform for frequency-customized design. AbroiteX® allows for customized designs for specific bands such as X-band, Ka-band, and W-band through its embroidery patterns (absorption structures). Similarly, T-EMSE® can meet diverse shielding requirements by adjusting sheet resistance, thickness, and transmittance.Second, the company ensures mass-producibility and large-area implementation through single-step processes. Flyer has established mass-production infrastructure from the early R&D stages to shorten time to market. AbroiteX® utilizes embroidery technology to reduce process steps compared to conventional composite structures, while T-EMSE® leverages R2R automated processes for continuous production and large-area coating.Third, the products feature lightweight, flexible, and multi-functional characteristics. Both product lines are ideal for drones, aerospace, wearables, and mobility sectors. AbroiteX® can be expanded into a multifunctional composite material by selectively adding performance features like antibacterial and flame-retardant properties.Fourth, Flyer has secured seven intellectual property rights, including patents and trademarks for EM absorption and shielding. The company also maintains a strong collaborative network with KIST Jeonbuk, the Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology (KRICT), and the Daejeon Defense Venture Center to ensure technical reliability and business scalability.Regarding future plans, CEO Jung stated, “Flyer aims to grow into a specialized materials and components company for the drone, defense, aerospace, and mobility sectors by building a material platform for each frequency band. We will specifically focus on the localization of core components for stealth UAVs and small flight vehicles used in swarming, reconnaissance, and jamming operations, expanding beyond material development into the applied components business.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com