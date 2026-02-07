[Startup CEOs of Hannam University’s Entrepreneurship-Focused University Program] PHYSIO, Predicting and Treating Neurodegenerative Diseases Through AI-Powered Gait Analysis

Jung Kyoung YOO, CEO of PHYSIO (2025 Selected General Companies within the Region)



-Flagship technology, Analyzing high-fidelity data by collecting 100 IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) sensor data points per second



-An early-prediction operating system for neurodegenerative diseases based on AI gait analysis software

PHYSIO is a med-tech enterprise that interprets gait data at the level of advanced research equipment to detect disease risks in advance. The company is building a preventive operating system linked to Digital Therapeutics (DTx). PHYSIO was founded in February 2022 by CEO Jung Kyoung YOO.The company's core innovation is an early-prediction operating system for neurodegenerative diseases powered by AI gait analysis software. By collecting and analyzing 100 IMU sensor data points per second, the system provides early screenings for neurodegenerative conditions. It also offers dual-task (gait and cognition) based early treatment programs, allowing patients to undergo robotic gait therapy at home. Furthermore, the system manages early symptoms by predicting emergencies, such as falls or wandering, based on gait data before they occur.Currently focusing on Parkinson’s disease and dementia as primary indications, PHYSIO is preparing to expand its scope to major neurological disorders such as stroke.PHYSIO holds several key competitive advantages, Seamless Tracking, Its wearable device solution allows for continuous monitoring, which is crucial for neurodegenerative diseases where conditions fluctuate depending on time of day or medication cycles.High Data Reliability, The domestic gait analysis medical device has secured high validity and reliability, with an error rate of less than 5% compared to multi-million dollar research equipment.Low Barrier to Entry, By providing performance equivalent to expensive research tools at a monthly cost of only 7,000 KRW, PHYSIO has significantly lowered the barrier for actual use in medical and welfare facilities.Multimodal AI, The system stands out by building a multimodal AI prediction structure that links gait data with voice data, PET, CT, and MRI results.“While conducting clinical trials for Digital Therapeutics (DTx), we recognized the long lead time to revenue. To build a self-sustaining structure, we applied our AI gait analysis technology to the running market”, said CEO Yoo. “Our AI-based runner prevention solution saw explosive demand, with the initial 500 units selling out in just two weeks via B2C pre-orders.”PHYSIO is currently expanding its market presence in the B2G sector, focusing on elderly medical welfare facilities and public institutions with its fall-prevention wearables. The company has signed an MOU with the Korea Social Service Network under the Ministry of Health and Welfare for demonstration projects. Internationally, PHYSIO has established contacts with 18 overseas buyers through global exhibitions such as CES, GITEX, and Medical Fair Asia, leading to the signing of export contracts.“To date, PHYSIO has completed four investment rounds from the Chungbuk Center for Creative Economy & Innovation, Alpha Brothers, IPS Ventures, Korea Social Investment, and Ohmycompany”, Yoo added. “These funds will be strategically utilized for confirmatory clinical trials linked to amyloid-beta pathology and for recruiting top-tier AI talent.”The PHYSIO team is composed of experts from KAIST, PhDs in Rehabilitation Science from the University of Florida, full-stack developers, AI engineers, and designers. This multidisciplinary structure enables the company to handle clinical research, AI development, medical device certification, and commercialization entirely in-house.Regarding future plans, CEO Yoo stated, “I want to build a company like AhnLab that contributes to the national infrastructure. By expanding our reach to early disease detection for stroke and other conditions, we aim to provide an operating system that serves as a pillar for national preventive healthcare.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com