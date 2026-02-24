[Korea Water Resources Corporation 2025 Startup Leap Package Package CEO] Narnia Labs Providing Agentic AI-Powered Autonomous Product Design Solutions

Namwoo Kang CEO of Narnia Labs



Narnia Labs is a company dedicated to lowering the barriers to AI technology, enabling all enterprises to easily leverage design and engineering capabilities that were previously reserved for a select group of experts. The company was founded in April 2022 by CEO Namwoo Kang(44).The flagship product is AslanX, a generative AI platform specialized for manufacturing, designed to revolutionize the product development process. Rather than being just a functional software, AslanX serves as a powerful collaborative partner that maximizes an engineer's creativity and analytical prowess. The core philosophy of AslanX is to empower field engineers to solve their own design challenges directly, even without specialized AI expertise.Narnia Labs focuses on ‘Product Development’, the stage with the highest added value in the manufacturing value chain. Traditional development processes are often tedious and repetitive: creating a design, verifying performance through simulations and testing, and returning to the drawing board when issues arise. The immense time and costs associated with this cycle have been chronic pain points for all manufacturing firms. Narnia Labs aims to innovate these inefficient processes by focusing on two major obstacles to AI adoption: the absolute shortage of high-quality training data and the lack of AI experts with a profound understanding of the engineering domain.Narnia Labs' competitiveness can be summarized in three pillars. First, Domain-Based AI Technology. The most fundamental differentiator of Narnia Labs is that its AI is developed based on physics-based mechanical principles and insights. This allows the company to provide generation, prediction, and optimization solutions specialized for the engineering design domain. The team’s dual expertise in mechanical engineering and AI creates a high entry barrier that general-purpose platforms from Big Tech cannot match.Second, Data Generation Technology. Narnia Labs directly tackles ‘data scarcity’, the biggest challenge in manufacturing AI. The company can generate massive amounts of engineering-grade, high-quality 3D synthetic data required for AI training. This enables clients lacking historical data to adopt AI immediately, turning a universal weakness of the manufacturing industry into a unique strength.Third, Highly User-Centric AI Software. Narnia Labs delivers these complex and powerful technologies through a highly intuitive No-code AI platform. This allows field engineers—without coding skills or data science knowledge—to build and utilize AI models to solve their own problems. This significantly lowers the barrier to AI integration and plays a decisive role in maximizing Return on Investment (ROI).Narnia Labs’ solutions are actively used by leading companies in various high-tech industries, including automotive, electronics, shipbuilding, and robotics. To date, the company has validated its technological prowess and accumulated extensive experience by solving over 70 real-world challenges for more than 30 global corporations, including European and American automotive OEMs, as well as South Korean leaders such as Hyundai Motor Company, Hyundai MOBIS, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, LS ELECTRIC, and Kumho Tire. While primarily used by design, simulation, and testing engineers, the platform is also accessible to designers and sales representatives.The company has secured a cumulative investment of 6.7 billion KRW. Seed funding was provided by Hyundai Motor Company (ZER01NE). Pre-A investors include Hyundai Motor Company, TS Investment, Samyang Chemical, Kimgisa Lab, and Laguna Investment. The Bridge round included StoneBridge Ventures, Hyundai Motor Company, and Kimgisa Lab. Narnia Labs is preparing for a Series A round in late 2026 or early 2027. With steady revenue growth, the company has secured a stable runway.Regarding future plans, CEO Kang stated, “Narnia Labs’ vision goes beyond optimizing current product development; it is about fundamentally reinventing how products are conceived and born. Our ultimate goal is to build the world’s first Autonomous Design Platform.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com