[Korea Water Resources Corporation 2025 Startup Leap Package Package CEO] NEOECO, Developing ‘NE Series,’ an Advanced Electrochemical Water Treatment System

NEOECO is a specialized manufacturer of water treatment equipment designed to respond efficiently to tightening environmental regulations, such as stringent Total Organic Carbon (TOC) standards. The company was founded in November 2020 by CEO Changhoon Shin (50).“After completing my Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Metallurgical Engineering, I pursued Ph.D. coursework in Chemical and Environmental Engineering, accumulating over 20 years of experience in the environment and water treatment industries”, said Shin. “I have served as a principal investigator for national R&D projects under the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups. Furthermore, I have twice won patent litigations and served as a court-appointed expert appraiser in environmental matters.”The flagship product is the NE Series, an advanced water treatment system based on electrochemical technology. The NE Series was developed as an effective and economical alternative to conventional technologies, which are often inefficient at removing pollutants and generate excessive waste.NEOECO’s solutions effectively treat pollutants in sewage, public industrial wastewater, and wastewater discharge facilities. They are particularly suitable for high-difficulty, low-concentration treatment tasks.The NE Series features a sealed structure that prevents busbar corrosion caused by exhaust gases—a common issue in legacy systems. Its modular design allows for easy capacity adjustment, enabling customized configurations of electrodes and structures optimized for the scale and characteristics of the contaminated water.NEOECO’s competitiveness is defined by three key factors. First, Compliance with New TOC Regulations. Since 2021, the Total Water Pollution Load Management System and TOC regulations have necessitated improved treatment efficiency. While conventional technologies struggle to meet these mandates, NEOECO provides an effective and economical alternative for pollutant removal.Second, Application in Challenging Domains. Leveraging accumulated technical expertise and patented technologies, NEOECO achieves high efficiency in low-conductivity water treatment and agricultural water—areas where traditional electrochemical methods were previously difficult to apply.Third, Superior Economic Feasibility. Compared to conventional methods, NEOECO reduces chemical usage and waste generation during the removal process. The system requires less land and allows for process simplification, leading to higher cost-efficiency in terms of chemical costs, waste disposal fees, land acquisition, and operational expenses.“NEOECO is currently participating in testbeds with K-water and the Korea Rural Community to secure verification references and enter the public water purification sector,” Shin added. “We are also actively signing MOUs with wastewater treatment and process water companies to collaborate on treating high-difficulty wastewater that existing technologies cannot handle.”Regarding future plans, CEO Shin stated, “NEOECO has systematically categorized and developed solutions for seven technical domains within the domestic water treatment sector. We intend to expand our revenue and attract investment by focusing on process water, entrusted wastewater, agricultural water, livestock wastewater, and recycling, while continuing to scale our organization and business operations.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com