[Korea Water Resources Corporation 2025 Startup Leap Package Package CEO] Jae Hyung Shin, CEO of New World

New World, Providing Industrial Flooring and Automated Construction Services for Parking Lots, Logistics Centers, and Factories



-Standardized Solutions, Delivering consistent, high-quality flooring services for industrial and commercial facilities



-Digital Integration, Leveraging digital technology to ensure transparency and build customer trust throughout the construction process

New World is an innovative firm specializing in industrial flooring and construction automation services for parking garages, logistics centers, and factories. The company was founded in March 2021 by CEO Jae Hyung Shin (35).The company’s flagship service provides standardized flooring solutions for various industrial structures. Currently, New World is focused on integrating digital technologies into construction workflows to enhance reliability and transparency for its clients.The competitive edge of New World lies in its ability to deliver superior quality through site-specific process optimization. Unlike traditional material-centric approaches that often fail to address unpredictable on-site issues, New World’s methodology is process-centric. Furthermore, the company manages the entire lifecycle—from contracting and construction to inspection and maintenance—through a data-driven system, ensuring honest and transparent service delivery.Currently, New World is expanding its market presence through referrals from partners who recognize the value of its technology. The company’s future roadmap includes opening its platform to allow any user to access New World’s proprietary technology, thereby democratizing its benefits for all customers.Reflecting on the company’s origins, CEO Shin shared, “Defects in parking lot and logistics center floors are incredibly common, yet the construction industry often dismisses them as unavoidable. After a persistent analysis of the root cause, I realized that the lack of standardized construction protocols led to these inefficiencies. I founded this company to change that. In the beginning, we lacked capital and didn’t even have an office, but we’ve reached this point thanks to the support of those who recognized our vision.”Since its founding, Shin has found great fulfillment in the company's growing network. “It is incredibly rewarding to see our number of partners increase and to receive meaningful feedback that helps us grow,” he remarked.New World is organized into dedicated Construction, Quality Control, Management, and R&D teams. To facilitate the automation of construction sites, the company ensures that all team members are cross-trained, possessing a deep understanding of each other's roles and the realities of the field.Regarding future plans, Shin stated, “Our ultimate goal is to automate on-site operations using robotics and to digitally integrate all stakeholders within the ecosystem.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com