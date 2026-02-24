[Korea Water Resources Corporation 2025 Startup Leap Package Package CEO] Wonhong Min, CEO of DION ENERGY

DION ENERGY, Developing Lithium Battery Materials, Cells, and Packs for Superior Performance and Stability in Extreme Environments





-Resilience in Extreme Conditions, Delivering consistent power without performance degradation in low temperatures, high heat, high humidity, and long-term operations



-Advanced Material Technology, Implementing dendrite-control technology to ensure long-term stability and cycle life during repeated charge and discharge cycles

DION ENERGY specializes in the development and manufacturing of lithium battery materials, cells, and packs designed to maintain peak performance and safety under extreme conditions. The company possesses proprietary technologies in lithium battery design and material/electrode stabilization, enabling operation in harsh environments—such as extreme cold, heat, and humidity—without output loss. The company was founded in August 2019 by CEO Wonhong Min (42).DION ENERGY is focused on power technologies that can operate reliably over long periods in demanding environments. Its flagship portfolio consists of two main product lines: Lithium Primary Batteries and Lithium Secondary (Rechargeable) Batteries.The Lithium Primary Batteries incorporate aerospace-grade battery technology, designed to provide uninterrupted power in extreme environments where maintenance or replacement is difficult, or where power failure could lead to total system shutdown. Currently, these batteries are undergoing real-world verification in hotel power management systems, demonstrating over three years of maintenance-free operation.The Lithium Secondary Batteries utilize advanced material technology to control dendrite growth, ensuring structural stability and extended lifespan through repeated charging cycles. DION ENERGY is expanding the application of these batteries into distributed power sources, industrial sensors, IoT, and modular long-term power supply systems. Rather than being confined to a single niche, the company is executing a phased expansion strategy targeting smart grids, industrial facilities, and defense/aerospace power systems.“Rather than pursuing mass-market sales or broad marketing, DION ENERGY expands its market presence by building trust through empirical data collected from actual operating environments”, said CEO Min. “In the extreme-environment power market, ‘where the product is currently in use’ is a far more critical evaluation criterion than verbal performance claims.”DION ENERGY is currently accumulating environmental performance data and maintenance records through long-term, replacement-free pilot projects in commercial facilities. Based on these results, the company is progressively expanding technical sales and field application tests with smart grid operators, equipment manufacturers, and global power supply firms.“To enter the ESS (Energy Storage System) market, we are currently undergoing sample verification for performance indicators in secondary battery charge/discharge cycles”, Min added. “We are also evaluating applicability in terms of actual operating conditions and cost structures. Furthermore, the high standards required for military batteries—such as low-temperature stability, shock/vibration durability, and long-term reliability—align with the NASA-JSC and UL1642 reliability standards that DION ENERGY has integrated since the design phase. Based on this, we are confirming the feasibility and scalability of our solutions in the defense power market.”Regarding future plans, Min stated, “DION ENERGY’s strategy is to step-by-step expand the market based on field-proven lithium battery technology. Our goal is to focus on smart grids and building power systems, deploying lithium primary batteries for mission-critical monitoring and control equipment, while expanding pilot models for secondary battery-based power systems in the ESS sector.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com