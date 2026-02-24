[Korea Water Resources Corporation 2025 Startup Leap Package Package CEO] Raondata, Transforming Hidden Corporate Data into Actionable Insights

Seong Choi, CEO of Raondata



-Secure On-Premise Infrastructure, Providing AI analysis services that operate within a company's internal network



-Data Sovereignty, Enabling organizations to analyze and manage data without the risk of external leakage

Raondata is a specialized firm dedicated to uncovering hidden corporate data and converting it into strategic insights. The company was founded in April 2021 by CEO Seong Choi (32).The company’s flagship offering is an infrastructure service that enables data analysis within a corporate internal network, powered by custom AI models and smaller Large Language Models (sLLM).An sLLM is an artificial intelligence model with fewer parameters than a standard Large Language Model (LLM). Generally, models with fewer than 100 billion parameters are classified as sLLMs, allowing them to be operated with significantly fewer computing resources than their larger counterparts.“Utilizing external services such as public clouds or global LLMs for sensitive internal corporate data is often highly restricted due to security concerns”, explained CEO Choi. “To address this, we provide AI and sLLM solutions that can be deployed directly on-premise. This allows enterprises to analyze and operate their data without it ever leaving the security of their internal network.”Raondata actively acquires clients through various open innovation events and targeted meetups with companies that share similar profiles with its existing customer base. Additionally, the firm participates in major technology exhibitions and industry events to connect with potential demand-side partners.Reflecting on the company’s inception, Choi shared, “I decided to start the business while in graduate school in early 2021. While my academic advisor encouraged the idea, the most compelling factor was the opportunity to create tangible value based on the technology we developed ourselves.”Since the launch, Choi has found great professional fulfillment in seeing the impact of his work. “It is incredibly rewarding to see the services developed by our team actually applied in corporate environments and significantly enhancing operational efficiency”, he remarked.The Raondata team consists of six core members, including CTO Ji-woo, who co-founded the company from the same university laboratory. The development team is primarily composed of high-level talent with Master’s and Ph.D. degrees who have been with the company since its founding.Regarding future goals, Choi stated, “I want to build a sustainable company that continues to create long-lasting value in the AI ecosystem.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com