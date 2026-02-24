[Korea Water Resources Corporation 2025 Startup Leap Package CEO] Looko, Digitizing Fashion Data with the AI-Powered Digital Closet ‘Acloset’

Heasin Ko, CEO of Looko



-Anytime, anywhere access: View and manage your entire wardrobe from your smartphone without standing in front of your closet



-AI-curated styling: Reduce the ‘what to wear’ dilemma by providing personalized outfit recommendations based on weather and occasion

Looko is a pioneering fashion-tech startup behind Acloset, a personal AI digital closet service. The company was founded in June 2020 by CEO Heasin Ko and Director Kijun Yoon.The flagship service, Acloset, is an “AI closet in your pocket.” When a user takes a photo of an item, the AI automatically recognizes, categorizes, and saves the clothing. The platform then generates and suggests various outfit combinations. Users can register clothes by photographing their own items, importing images from online shopping purchases, or searching and adding items from the extensive Acloset library.“While the initial registration process requires some effort, a whole new world opens up once you’ve added more than 50 items”, says CEO Ko. “You can check your wardrobe anytime, anywhere, and experiment with how to style underutilized pieces with other items. Moreover, our AI significantly reduces styling stress by recommending outfits tailored to the day's weather and specific situations. Recently, we’ve added an AI chat feature that allows users to consult freely about fashion concerns or styling tips, which has been incredibly well-received.”Acloset’s competitive advantage lies in providing a seamless user experience integrated into daily routines—from clothing registration and daily ‘Outfit of the Day’ (OOTD) logging to morning styling suggestions.“Building a digital closet service is technically demanding. It requires sophisticated AI capable of accurately analyzing clothing features even from low-quality user photos”, Ko explains. “Looko has consistently secured the data and technology necessary for this. Our personalized styling engine is another core strength. Styling is a complex field because every individual has a different wardrobe, and preferences vary widely across regions, climates, and cultures. Providing satisfying recommendations even when a user has only registered a portion of their clothes is a significant challenge that we have successfully overcome.”The Acloset platform has accumulated a massive dataset of 80 million clothing items and over 14 million outfit combinations registered by millions of users. This data powers a highly optimized experience, whether a user has registered just one item or over a hundred. “Our recently introduced AI-powered style chat allows for personalized consultations. The AI provides advice based on the specific data about what clothes the user owns and their actual wearing habits”, Ko added.Regarding future plans, Ko stated, “By leveraging generative AI and automated purchase history collection, we want to make it effortless for anyone to create a digital closet. We plan to unveil a game-changing technology where a single mirror selfie can automatically restore and digitize a user’s entire wardrobe.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com